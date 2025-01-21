Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Is India Going To Take Back 18,000 Nationals From US?

India is taking significant steps to collaborate with the Trump administration in the United States, focusing on preventing a trade war and enhancing bilateral ties

India is taking significant steps to collaborate with the Trump administration in the United States, focusing on preventing a trade war and enhancing bilateral ties. One key aspect of this cooperation involves addressing the issue of Indian citizens residing illegally in the US. According to Bloomberg, around 18,000 Indian migrants are set to be deported, though the actual number could be much higher due to challenges in identifying undocumented individuals.

India’s Strategy to Align with US Policies

This initiative is seen as a strategic move by India to align with the Trump administration’s priorities. President Donald Trump has been vocal about cracking down on illegal immigration and has implemented measures such as ending birthright citizenship and deploying troops to the US-Mexico border. By cooperating on the deportation of illegal migrants, India hopes to secure the Trump administration’s support for legal immigration pathways, including student visas and the H-1B program for skilled workers.

Fostering Strong US-India Relations

India’s cooperation on migration issues reflects its broader goal of maintaining strong ties with the US, which are vital for its economic and strategic interests. The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been actively engaging with various countries to sign migration agreements. Nations like Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Israel have partnered with India to promote legal migration and deter illegal activities, emphasizing the importance of labor mobility.

India’s focus on migration also stems from concerns over secessionist movements abroad, such as the Khalistan movement, which seeks to establish a separate Sikh state. By taking back illegal migrants, the Indian government aims to weaken the support networks of such movements, reducing their ability to gain momentum and influence.

Potential Risks and Challenges For India

While India’s cooperation with the US on migration issues is a positive development, it comes with risks and challenges. The mass deportation of Indian migrants could lead to social and economic disruptions if returnees are not provided with adequate support and rehabilitation. Additionally, India’s collaboration with the US might impact its labor and mobility agreements with other nations, creating potential diplomatic challenges.

India’s proactive approach to migration seeks to promote legal pathways while addressing illegal migration. By strengthening its relationship with the US, India aims to ensure that its citizens have continued access to opportunities abroad, particularly in skilled labor markets.

Filed under

Donald Trump 2.0 India

