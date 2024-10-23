As Trudeau faces political turmoil, his government escalates tensions with India over foreign interference, raising questions about whether India is a scapegoat to shield China.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be in a precarious position as his political future hangs in the balance. With mounting calls for his resignation within the Liberal Party of Canada, Trudeau recently found himself testifying before a panel investigating allegations of foreign interference in the country’s elections in 2019 and 2021, elections that ultimately favored his party.

Against this backdrop, Trudeau’s government has escalated tensions with India by naming Indian diplomats, including the Indian High Commissioner, as “persons of interest” in the ongoing investigation into the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist leader.

The timing of this diplomatic rift raises eyebrows. The Trudeau administration’s actions come just as a preliminary report by Canada’s Foreign Interference Commission, released in May 2024, identified several countries, including China, Russia, Iran, India, and Pakistan, as potential actors in influencing the outcomes of the 2019 and 2021 elections.

Notably, the report highlighted China as the “main perpetrator” of electoral interference, although it concluded that such interference did not affect the election results. The final report from this commission is anticipated by the end of the year.

Trudeau’s Reluctance Amid Inquiry

Trudeau’s previous reluctance to establish the Foreign Interference Commission speaks volumes about his administration’s response to the growing concerns regarding foreign meddling. According to reports, Trudeau was compelled to set up the commission due to “mounting evidence of foreign interference” and a series of leaks from Canadian intelligence to the media. The inquiry has revealed that Trudeau and his inner circle have often downplayed reports from intelligence agencies and the diaspora community regarding foreign attempts to influence Canadian affairs.

Historically, Trudeau has courted both Indian and Chinese immigrants, allowing non-citizens to participate in party elections, which have significant ramifications for national politics. This lack of oversight has allowed foreign nations, particularly China, to influence political candidates, favoring those aligned with its interests while sidelining those viewed as adversarial.

Chinese Influence In Canadian Politics

A striking case mentioned in the inquiry is that of Han Dong, a Chinese-Canadian who was elected in 2019 with alleged assistance from Chinese proxies. Dong is a member of Trudeau’s Liberal Party, highlighting the deep intertwining of foreign influence and Canadian politics. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) corroborated these findings, informing the Foreign Interference Commission that the Chinese government engaged in covert actions to manipulate both the 2019 and 2021 elections.

A Focus On India Amidst Growing Evidence Against China

While the CSIS identified China as the primary threat to Canadian electoral integrity, the Trudeau administration has directed its scrutiny toward India. On October 14, 2024, amidst escalating diplomatic tensions, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme accused Indian officials of interference in Canada’s democratic processes. This shift in focus has led many to question whether Trudeau’s government is using India as a scapegoat to distract from the more significant threat posed by China.

In a report submitted to the Prime Minister in March, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians emphasized that China posed the most significant threat of foreign interference in Canada, outpacing other nations like Russia. This report detailed China’s persistent activities aimed at undermining Canadian democratic institutions and highlighted the ongoing challenges of combating such interference.

Inaction Against A Known Threat

Despite clear evidence pointing to China as the predominant threat, Trudeau’s government appears hesitant to take decisive action. Reports have surfaced indicating that Trudeau’s aides, including his Chief of Staff Katie Telford, faced scrutiny over their handling of a request from Canadian intelligence for a warrant to monitor Michael Chan, a Liberal Party member linked to pro-China activities. While warrants of this nature are typically processed quickly, this particular request languished for an alarming 54 days before being approved.

The implications of such delays are significant, as they suggest a lack of urgency in addressing a well-documented threat while simultaneously focusing public attention on India.

A Diplomatic Distraction?

As Trudeau faces inquiries regarding his leadership and the integrity of his government, the question arises: are the renewed accusations against India a diversion tactic to shield China from scrutiny? Or China is controlling Justin Trudeau because it suits China to escalate the fight against India and the US? The intense diplomatic row with India, triggered by the killing of Nijjar, appears to coincide with Trudeau’s precarious political situation and growing dissatisfaction within his party.

By directing public and media attention towards India, Trudeau may seek to deflect criticism away from his administration’s shortcomings regarding China. This tactic could serve to rally support from his base while simultaneously reinforcing a narrative that positions India as a convenient adversary in the current context.

