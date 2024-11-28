Israel Defies Ceasefire: Airstrike Hits Hezbollah Facility In Southern Lebanon

Israel's air force has bombed a Hezbollah facility in southern Lebanon just a day after a ceasefire began. The military says it has repelled a threat from Hezbollah's rocket storage, raising questions over the stability of the ceasefire.

Israel said Thursday it targeted a facility believed to be a Hezbollah ammunition storage site holding mid-range rockets. The Israeli military confirmed the strike, citing detection of terrorist activity at the site and neutralization of the threat.

The Israeli military statement reiterated that “the Israeli army is still in southern Lebanon and acting to enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement,” news agency AFP reported. The site attacked in the air strike was located in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah’s operations and the Israeli military’s have been the focal point.

Ceasefire Agreement At Risk

The ceasefire, which came into effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday, was hailed as a significant step toward ending nearly 14 months of intense fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants. It came after a wave of airstrikes in Beirut, marking some of the heaviest Israeli assaults since the conflict’s outbreak.

While the ceasefire demands a two-month cessation of hostilities, with Hezbollah committing to pull its armed forces out of southern Lebanon, Israel threatened to retaliate if the terms were breached. An Israeli military spokesperson, posting in Arabic, warned Lebanese civilians in the south not to return to their homes, as Israeli troops continued to be stationed in the area.

The ceasefire also consists of the deployment of thousands of Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon. The implementation of the deal will be overseen by an international panel, led by the United States, in hopes of de-escalation but leaving many very cautious about the sustainability of the truce.

Continued Tensions In Gaza

Although the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire is important, it doesn’t end the war in Gaza. The situation in Gaza remains very dire with Hamas holding dozens of hostages and fighting still getting worse. The truce between Israel and Hezbollah doesn’t end the larger conflict in the Middle East, as many are questioning whether this temporary lull in the hostilities will hold.

