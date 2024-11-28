Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Israel Defies Ceasefire: Airstrike Hits Hezbollah Facility In Southern Lebanon

Israel's air force has bombed a Hezbollah facility in southern Lebanon just a day after a ceasefire began. The military says it has repelled a threat from Hezbollah's rocket storage, raising questions over the stability of the ceasefire.

Israel Defies Ceasefire: Airstrike Hits Hezbollah Facility In Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military has conducted an airstrike against a Hezbollah facility in southern Lebanon, a day after a ceasefire agreement between the two sides came into effect. It is the first major attack since the ceasefire began and raises questions about the future of the fragile peace deal.

Israel said Thursday it targeted a facility believed to be a Hezbollah ammunition storage site holding mid-range rockets. The Israeli military confirmed the strike, citing detection of terrorist activity at the site and neutralization of the threat.

The Israeli military statement reiterated that “the Israeli army is still in southern Lebanon and acting to enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement,” news agency AFP reported. The site attacked in the air strike was located in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah’s operations and the Israeli military’s have been the focal point.

Ceasefire Agreement At Risk

The ceasefire, which came into effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday, was hailed as a significant step toward ending nearly 14 months of intense fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants. It came after a wave of airstrikes in Beirut, marking some of the heaviest Israeli assaults since the conflict’s outbreak.

While the ceasefire demands a two-month cessation of hostilities, with Hezbollah committing to pull its armed forces out of southern Lebanon, Israel threatened to retaliate if the terms were breached. An Israeli military spokesperson, posting in Arabic, warned Lebanese civilians in the south not to return to their homes, as Israeli troops continued to be stationed in the area.

The ceasefire also consists of the deployment of thousands of Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon. The implementation of the deal will be overseen by an international panel, led by the United States, in hopes of de-escalation but leaving many very cautious about the sustainability of the truce.

Continued Tensions In Gaza

Although the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire is important, it doesn’t end the war in Gaza. The situation in Gaza remains very dire with Hamas holding dozens of hostages and fighting still getting worse. The truce between Israel and Hezbollah doesn’t end the larger conflict in the Middle East, as many are questioning whether this temporary lull in the hostilities will hold.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh ISKCON Controversy: 10 Things To Know About Priest Chinmoy Das Arrest

Filed under

Hezbollah Israel Airstrike Latest world news World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Female SPG Commando And PM Modi In Viral Picture—What’s The Story?

Female SPG Commando And PM Modi In Viral Picture—What’s The Story?

Cyclone Fengal To Impact Tamil Nadu Until December 1: What You Need To Know

Cyclone Fengal To Impact Tamil Nadu Until December 1: What You Need To Know

WATCH, Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi’s Cute Brother Sister Moment Amid Making Her Parliament Debut

WATCH, Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi’s Cute Brother Sister Moment Amid Making Her Parliament Debut

Why Has Romanian Court Ordered Recount Of Presidential Election Votes?

Why Has Romanian Court Ordered Recount Of Presidential Election Votes?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million...

Entertainment

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece Of Work

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece

On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress Owns

On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies At 17 From Cancer

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star Of The 21st Century?

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox