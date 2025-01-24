Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that the IDF will not fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by the January 26 deadline, marking the first official admission of a delay. The withdrawal’s completion is now contingent on the Lebanese Army’s deployment and its enforcement of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will not fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by the 60-day deadline stipulated in the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. This announcement marks the first official acknowledgment of the delay after weeks of speculation.

Withdrawal Contingent On Lebanese Army

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office explained that the withdrawal is contingent on the Lebanese Army’s deployment in southern Lebanon and its ability to enforce the terms of the ceasefire. “The IDF’s withdrawal process is conditional on the Lebanese Army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement, while Hezbollah withdraws beyond the Litani [River],” the statement read.

Netanyahu emphasized that Lebanon has not yet fully adhered to its obligations under the ceasefire. As a result, the withdrawal process will proceed in phases. “The phased withdrawal process will continue, in full coordination with the United States,” he stated. The original 60-day deadline, which falls on Sunday, January 26, was part of the agreement’s terms.

Current Deployment In Southern Lebanon

However, Netanyahu pointed out that the wording of the deal allowed for some flexibility. “The terms of the deal were worded with the understanding that the withdrawal process may continue beyond 60 days,” he clarified.

The text of the ceasefire agreement specifies that the withdrawal process “should not exceed 60 days,” though it appears Israel views this as a guideline rather than a strict deadline.

The IDF remains deployed in several villages in southern Lebanon, primarily in the eastern sector. Meanwhile, the Lebanese Armed Forces have taken up positions in villages in the western sector as part of the gradual withdrawal process.

Israel Requested Trump For Delay in Southern Lebanon Withdrawal

Despite the ongoing pullback, tensions remain high. The Israeli military is preparing for potential renewed hostilities with Hezbollah, which has expressed dissatisfaction with the extended timeline. The Iran-backed group issued a warning yesterday, stating it would not tolerate the IDF’s continued presence in southern Lebanon beyond the original 60-day limit.

The Guardian earlier reported that Israel is seeking support from the Trump administration to delay its military withdrawal from southern Lebanon, despite the terms of a ceasefire agreement that mandates all Israeli troops leave by Sunday.

The request for a 30-day extension comes amid reports that Israel wishes to maintain up to five outposts in southern Lebanon.

The ceasefire, which ended the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon, requires Israeli forces to complete their withdrawal within 60 days, with a final deadline set for January 26.

However, Israeli reports indicate that President Trump may be hesitant to approve the extension.

