Israel To Shell Billions For Housing Construction Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Israel has decided to build thousands of new houses in Safed and Nahariya, which are located in the northern part of the country.

The Minister of Construction and Housing, Haim Katz, signed the construction agreements with local authorities in Safed and Nahariya. Reportedly, the houses will be built in urban areas.

Israel’s total investment in the two areas is more than 4 billion shekels (USD 1.2 billion). This includes the development of infrastructure, public buildings, tourism, and rehabilitation and future planning of the neighborhood.

“The new agreements constitute significant steps on the path of Safed and Nahariya to expand, grow, increase the housing supply, enable economic development and optimal quality of life for long-term residents, and attract new populations to the area,” the Ministry of Construction and Housing said in a statement.

In other news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Yaron Rosenthil.

This was in relation to the murder of an Israeli man at the Gush Etzion junction, who was allegedly stabbed by two Palestinian men. Both the Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces at the spot.

Gush Etzion is located to Bethlehem’s south and west.

Netanyahu said the security forces “acted very resourcefully in eliminating” the Palestinians.

He also expressed his support for the council head of Gush Etzion and its residents and conveyed condolences to the victim.

When Will The Gaza Peace Deal Be Finalized?

Earlier, Netanyahu noted that he and US President Donald Trump want to finalize the Gaza hostage deal without paying “any price,” local media reports said.

“President Trump and I have a common goal. I want to achieve the release of our hostages. We want to end Hamas rule in Gaza. We want to make sure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel anymore,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying by local media reports.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump stated that Gaza could witness a ceasefire agreement soon.

“I think we have a chance this week or next week—not definitely. There’s nothing definite about war and Gaza,” he added.

