Israeli Airstrikes Target Beirut: Five Strikes Hit Early Wednesday

At least five Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs in the early hours of Wednesday, according to a Lebanese security source reporting to AFP. The attacks are part of Israel’s ongoing operations aimed at Hezbollah sites, which have been heavily fortified in the area.

The Israeli military has been proactive in issuing multiple evacuation orders to residents in affected neighborhoods. Just moments before the latest strikes, authorities warned residents in the Hadath al-Gharb area to leave their buildings immediately, underscoring the urgency and seriousness of the situation.

Mass Exodus from Lebanon

The violence has triggered a humanitarian crisis, with nearly 240,000 individuals—mostly Syrians—having crossed into Syria since the onset of intense Israeli airstrikes last week. According to a report from Lebanon’s disaster management unit, the country has registered the movement of 176,080 Syrian citizens and 63,373 Lebanese citizens into Syrian territory since September 23.

This mass exodus reflects the mounting fear and uncertainty among civilians as conflict continues to engulf the region. As the situation deteriorates, many families are fleeing in search of safety, further complicating an already volatile humanitarian landscape.

Continued Military Operations and Warnings in Beirut

The Israeli military’s operations in Beirut are ongoing, with further warnings issued to residents in various neighborhoods, including Shiyah and Hadath Gharb. An IDF spokesperson reiterated the necessity for evacuations, emphasizing the imminent threat posed by the strikes.

As the situation in Beirut unfolds, reports indicate that fires have erupted at multiple locations due to the airstrikes, contributing to the chaos in the affected areas. Journalists on the ground, such as Reuters’ Timour Azhari, have been documenting the unfolding crisis, providing critical updates on the evolving conflict.