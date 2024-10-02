Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Israeli Airstrikes Target Beirut: Five Strikes Hit Early Wednesday

At least five Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs in the early hours of Wednesday, according to a Lebanese security source

Israeli Airstrikes Target Beirut: Five Strikes Hit Early Wednesday

At least five Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs in the early hours of Wednesday, according to a Lebanese security source reporting to AFP. The attacks are part of Israel’s ongoing operations aimed at Hezbollah sites, which have been heavily fortified in the area.

The Israeli military has been proactive in issuing multiple evacuation orders to residents in affected neighborhoods. Just moments before the latest strikes, authorities warned residents in the Hadath al-Gharb area to leave their buildings immediately, underscoring the urgency and seriousness of the situation.

Mass Exodus from Lebanon

The violence has triggered a humanitarian crisis, with nearly 240,000 individuals—mostly Syrians—having crossed into Syria since the onset of intense Israeli airstrikes last week. According to a report from Lebanon’s disaster management unit, the country has registered the movement of 176,080 Syrian citizens and 63,373 Lebanese citizens into Syrian territory since September 23.

This mass exodus reflects the mounting fear and uncertainty among civilians as conflict continues to engulf the region. As the situation deteriorates, many families are fleeing in search of safety, further complicating an already volatile humanitarian landscape.

Continued Military Operations and Warnings in Beirut

The Israeli military’s operations in Beirut are ongoing, with further warnings issued to residents in various neighborhoods, including Shiyah and Hadath Gharb. An IDF spokesperson reiterated the necessity for evacuations, emphasizing the imminent threat posed by the strikes.

As the situation in Beirut unfolds, reports indicate that fires have erupted at multiple locations due to the airstrikes, contributing to the chaos in the affected areas. Journalists on the ground, such as Reuters’ Timour Azhari, have been documenting the unfolding crisis, providing critical updates on the evolving conflict.

Read MoreHezbollah Calls Israeli Forces Entering Lebanon FAKE, Says It Is Ready For Direct Combat 

Filed under

Beirut IDF spokesperson Israeli Airstrikes Israeli military syria

Also Read

500 kg Cocaine Valued At ₹ 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi

500 kg Cocaine Valued At ₹ 2,000 Crore Seized In Delhi

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Face Villa In An European Bout

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Face Villa In An European Bout

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe | WATCH

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe |...

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox