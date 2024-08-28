Israeli Diplomat Honors 26/11 Victims in Mumbai, Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism Amid Ongoing Israel-Gaza Conflict

Israeli diplomat Yaakov Blitshtein paid tribute to 26/11 terror victims in Mumbai and highlighted the need for global cooperation against terrorism amid ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict and recent military actions.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General Yaakov Blitshtein paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attack at the Nirman House in Mumbai. He later inaugurated the Advanced Antimicrobial Emergency Room at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, Blitshtein remarked, “It is fabulous that the hospital has been taking care of people for 118 years now… We are now in a difficult situation in Israel and we do realize the importance of good healthcare.”

He also emphasized the necessity for like-minded countries to unite in combating terrorism, describing it as a disease requiring collective action to eradicate. “Terrorism is a disease that we must face… It is something which will not stop unless the like-minded countries of the world fight against it,” he said.

Read More: IBM to Cut Over 1,000 Jobs in China Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war, Blitshtein reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defense and pledged to thwart terror attacks, even if other nations do not take action. “Israel will not allow anyone to harm its citizens. We have the right to defend ourselves. And that is what we will do. Terror attacks against Israel need to be stopped and if no one does it, we will. We need to bring back our citizens home and we need to bring peace to our borders,” Blitshtein stated.

Recently, Israel’s military announced the destruction of a 3km-long (1.9 mile) tunnel near the Netzarim Corridor. This operation, aimed at dividing northern Gaza from the south, involved the Yahalom engineering unit working with troops in the Jerusalem brigade to locate, probe, and destroy the tunnel. The military released footage claiming to show the tunnel’s destruction.

Read More: Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Released from Police Custody in France Amid Legal Investigation

Additionally, Israeli forces reported on X that they had killed Hezbollah member Faras Qassem in an attack on the Syria-Lebanon border. Earlier, Hezbollah had announced the death of a fighter in an Israeli bombing in the Damascus countryside, specifically in the Zabadani area.

(Inputs from ANI)