Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Israeli Tank Fire Injures Two UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, UN Statement Says “Deliberately Fired At ….”

The headquarters of UN peacekeepers and surrounding areas in southern Lebanon have faced repeated attacks amid heightened tensions along the Blue Line, according to a statement from UNIFIL on Thursday. The statement noted that two peacekeepers sustained injuries due to tank fire from Israeli forces.

Advertisement
Israeli Tank Fire Injures Two UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, UN Statement Says “Deliberately Fired At ….”

The headquarters of UN peacekeepers and surrounding areas in southern Lebanon have faced repeated attacks amid heightened tensions along the Blue Line, according to a statement from UNIFIL on Thursday. The statement noted that two peacekeepers sustained injuries due to tank fire from Israeli forces. One UN official reported that on Wednesday, Israeli troops targeted a watchtower used by UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon with a tank shell.

While two peacekeepers from the UNIFIL force were injured during the incident at the main base in Naqoura, the injuries were not serious, the source clarified.

Soldiers “deliberately fired at and disabled” UN security cameras

There were no injuries reported in two other incidents—one occurring on Wednesday and another on Thursday—where UNIFIL positions were subjected to small arms fire from Israeli forces, as stated by the source.

In a recently released statement, the UN reports that Israeli forces have “repeatedly hit” UN positions over the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, it was reported that soldiers “deliberately fired at and disabled” UN security cameras.

An Israeli drone was also seen flying above the entrance to a bunker, where Israeli soldiers fired earlier today. The UN stated, “Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law.”

Airstrike in Gaza

In a separate incident in Gaza, an Israeli airstrike on Thursday resulted in the deaths of at least 28 Palestinians and injured dozens more who were taking refuge in a school located in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society. The attack on the Rafidah school left at least 54 Palestinians injured, as confirmed by hospital officials.

The Israeli military stated that the strike targeted people they described as terrorists operating within a command and control center on the school grounds, asserting that they had taken numerous precautions to safeguard civilians.

‘Hamas fighters were hiding in Gaza school’

This incident marks the most recent attack on a school in Gaza. Last month, an Israeli strike on a school compound near Gaza City resulted in at least 22 fatalities, predominantly among women and children, according to Palestinian reports. Israel claimed it was targeting Hamas fighters who were hiding there.

In August, local officials reported that an Israeli strike on a school and mosque in the Al-Tabi’in compound in Gaza City led to over 90 deaths, with many victims being displaced individuals. Israel acknowledged the strike, stating it aimed at a Hamas command post and eliminated several fighters.

Israel has intensified its military operations in certain areas of Gaza, claiming to target Hamas’s regrouping efforts while ordering mass evacuations in various neighborhoods throughout the enclave.

This latest airstrike comes amid reports from Gaza’s health ministry indicating that over 42,000 people have died in the territory since the onset of the conflict a year ago, following the Hamas attacks on October 7. Additionally, Israel is continuing its ground operations in Lebanon and is contemplating an assault on Iran.

Read More: Israeli Strike Kills 28 Palestinians Sheltering In Gaza School

Filed under

gaza Israeli Tank Fire Lebanon Un UN peacekeepers UNIFIL
Advertisement

Also Read

Eritrea, Egypt, And Somalia Strengthen Alliance To Challenge Ethiopia

Eritrea, Egypt, And Somalia Strengthen Alliance To Challenge Ethiopia

Gaza Conflict Escalates: Children’s Hospital In Dire Conditions

Gaza Conflict Escalates: Children’s Hospital In Dire Conditions

What Ratan Tata Showed Bhavish Aggarwal On Their Private Flight

What Ratan Tata Showed Bhavish Aggarwal On Their Private Flight

Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance After Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance After Cancer Treatment

UK Stance On Long-Range Missiles After Zelensky Meeting

UK Stance On Long-Range Missiles After Zelensky Meeting

Entertainment

‘Vettaiyan’ Review: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan’s Film Makes A Solid Impact

‘Vettaiyan’ Review: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan’s Film Makes A Solid Impact

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note |

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox