Israel’s Airstrikes Kill 492 In Lebanon; Netanyahu Urges Evacuations Amid Conflict

Tuesday, September 24, 2024
At least 492 people have been killed and over 1,000 wounded, including women and children, as Israel launched extensive airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday. This incident marks one of the deadliest attacks since 2006. The Israeli military issued warnings for citizens in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate as it expands its air campaign targeting Hezbollah positions.

Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed the casualty figures, detailing that among the deceased are 35 children and 58 women, while the wounded count exceeds 1,000. This staggering toll comes as the nation struggles to recover from a recent strike on communication infrastructure.

Lebanese officials revealed that over 80,000 suspected Israeli calls had been made to warn citizens to evacuate. This escalation moves Israel’s 11-month military campaign against militant groups closer to an all-out conflict following a week of increased tensions in the region.

In response to the Israeli strikes, Hezbollah fired nearly 200 rockets into northern Israel, hitting several airbases. Sirens were activated in cities such as Haifa, Afula, and Nazareth, signaling the escalating military exchanges.

Nasser Yassin, Lebanon’s minister in charge of crisis response, announced that 89 temporary shelters have been established in schools and other facilities, capable of accommodating more than 26,000 people who have fled what he referred to as “Israeli atrocities.”

On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a video asserting that Hezbollah militants exploit civilian infrastructure for weapon storage and use Lebanese civilians as human shields. IDF chief Daniel Hagari emphasized that while evacuation warnings were issued, Hezbollah allegedly hindered these efforts, forcing civilians to remain in their homes.

Following the deadly strikes, Netanyahu addressed the Lebanese public in a recorded message, asserting that Hezbollah is using them as human shields. He urged them to take evacuation warnings seriously, stating, “Israel is not at war with Lebanon but with the Iran-backed militant group.” He encouraged civilians to “get out of harm’s way now,” assuring them that they could safely return once operations concluded.

Rear Adm. Hagari further stated that the Israeli military is prepared to take “whatever is necessary” to remove Hezbollah from the border. He claimed that Monday’s airstrikes inflicted significant damage on the militant group, though he did not provide a timeline for future military actions. Israel is reportedly ready to initiate a ground invasion if deemed necessary.

Hezbollah has been accused of launching approximately 9,000 rockets and drones into Israel since last October, including 250 on Monday alone. Israel estimates that Hezbollah possesses around 150,000 rockets and missiles, including guided and long-range projectiles capable of striking any location in Israel.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials are working diligently behind the scenes to prevent Israel from escalating the situation further and potentially launching a ground invasion into Lebanon. Israel’s ongoing strikes against Hezbollah have already resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians and militants.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian characterized Israel’s extensive military actions as “a human and humanitarian crisis,” warning that the situation could spiral into a broader regional conflict. “The danger does exist that the fire of events taking place in Lebanon will expand to the entire region,” Pezeshkian cautioned.

ALSO READ: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks PM Modi For India’s Support Of Ukrainian Sovereignty

