Home > World > J-League Standings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 17:00:27 IST

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Standings for the J-League on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Kashima 35 20 7 8 53 29 67 2 Kashiwa 35 18 12 5 55 33 66 3 Kyoto 35 17 11 7 59 37 62 4 Vissel Kobe 34 18 7 9 43 28 61 5 Sanfrecce 35 17 8 10 39 26 59 6 Machida 35 16 9 10 49 35 57 7 Kawasaki 35 15 11 9 65 50 56 8 Urawa 35 14 11 10 40 36 53 9 Gamba 35 16 5 14 48 52 53 10 Cerezo 35 13 10 12 54 50 49 11 Tokyo 35 12 9 14 39 47 45 12 Shimizu 35 11 11 13 39 44 44 13 Tokyo Verdy 35 11 9 15 22 36 42 14 Avispa 34 10 11 13 32 37 41 15 Fagiano 35 11 8 16 31 40 41 …………………………………….. 16 Nagoya 35 10 10 15 42 52 40 17 F Marinos 35 10 7 18 39 44 37 18 Yokohama 35 8 8 19 23 41 32 19 Shonan 34 6 8 20 29 58 26 20 Albirex 34 4 10 20 30 56 22 16-18: Relegation

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 5:00 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS