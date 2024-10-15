Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Meeting Today; Opposition Party Calls Off Demonstrations

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to visit Pakistan on October 15 to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to visit Pakistan on October 15 to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave. This marks the first high-level visit from India to Pakistan in nearly nine years, highlighting a significant moment in the strained relationship between the two nations.

SCO Meeting Details

The 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the SCO will take place in Islamabad, focusing on key areas such as economic collaboration, trade, environmental concerns, and socio-cultural connections. Pakistan, which holds the rotating chair for the CHG for 2023-24, is hosting this two-day summit amid heightened security measures.

Reception and Engagements

Upon his arrival, Jaishankar is expected to attend a banquet hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, welcoming delegates from various SCO member states. However, both nations have already confirmed that there will be no bilateral discussions between Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during the summit.

Political Context in Pakistan

The visit comes at a time of political tension in Pakistan, as the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had previously planned protests but called them off following government assurances regarding the welfare of their jailed leader, Imran Khan. This decision reflects the delicate balance of political dynamics as the SCO summit approaches.

Historical Significance

This trip is particularly noteworthy as it represents the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan since Sushma Swaraj’s attendance at an Afghanistan-focused conference in December 2015. The historical context of Indo-Pak relations is crucial; ties have been fraught with challenges since the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and India’s subsequent military response.

Future of India-Pakistan Relations

Jaishankar’s visit is perceived as an important diplomatic gesture, with Indian officials reiterating that while India desires a positive relationship with Pakistan, it hinges on Islamabad addressing issues of cross-border terrorism. The Indian government maintains that it is committed to fostering normal relations, contingent upon a conducive environment free from hostility.

In May 2023, Pakistan’s foreign minister visited India for an SCO meeting, marking a rare instance of diplomatic engagement between the two nations. As Jaishankar’s visit unfolds, it remains to be seen how this engagement will influence the ongoing diplomatic narrative between India and Pakistan.

