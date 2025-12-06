LIVE TV
Home > World > JD Vance Issues Big Statement After His Wife Usha Vance Spotted Without Wedding Ring, Says His Marriage Remains…

JD Vance Issues Big Statement After His Wife Usha Vance Spotted Without Wedding Ring, Says His Marriage Remains…

The rumours began when Usha Vance appeared without her ring during visits to Camp LeJeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River last month.

JD Vance and Usha Vance. (X/@JDVance)
JD Vance and Usha Vance. (X/@JDVance)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 6, 2025 02:50:38 IST

JD Vance Issues Big Statement After His Wife Usha Vance Spotted Without Wedding Ring, Says His Marriage Remains…

US Vice President JD Vance has dismissed speculation about his marriage, saying his relationship with his wife, Usha Vance, is “as strong as ever.” His remarks came after social media users questioned why Usha had recently been seen in public without her wedding ring, according to a report by NBC News.

The rumours began when Usha Vance appeared without her ring during visits to Camp LeJeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River last month. She was accompanying First Lady Melania Trump during the trip. Photos and videos from the visit quickly spread online, with many users commenting on the missing ring. One viral post from the handle “@TheDemocrats” jokingly asked, “Is JD sleeping on the couch?” The online chatter soon turned into widespread speculation about the couple’s relationship.

A spokesperson for Usha Vance responded to the rumours by saying there was nothing unusual about the situation. The spokesperson explained that Usha is a mother of three small children, who often does household tasks like washing dishes and giving baths. Because of this, she occasionally forgets to wear her ring.

JD Vance also laughed off the speculation. He shared a recent moment when Usha left her rings behind after taking a shower while rushing to the White House. He said they both agreed not to go back for them because they were in a hurry. He added that they “get a kick out of” the attention and found the entire viral cycle “kind of funny.”

However, Vance did acknowledge that public life brings extra challenges. He said that being in such a visible position puts pressure on the family. “There are certainly ways in which it’s difficult on the family. I’m not going to pretend that it isn’t,” he said. “But it’s the sacrifice that we signed up for.”

Despite the scrutiny, Vance said their marriage has continued to grow and adapt. He said Usha has handled the responsibilities of her new role with strength and flexibility. He added, “With anything in life, you take the good with the bad. You accept that there are some sacrifices and some very good things that come along with it, too.”

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 2:50 AM IST
JD Vance Issues Big Statement After His Wife Usha Vance Spotted Without Wedding Ring, Says His Marriage Remains…

