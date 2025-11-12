Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal

Newly released email exchanges between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associates show Epstein discussing US President Donald Trump in cryptic terms, referring to him as “the dog that hasn’t barked.” The correspondence was made public on Wednesday by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Epstein’s Email to Maxwell Mentions Donald Trump and Alleged Victim

In one email sent to Ghislaine Maxwell in April 2011, Epstein wrote, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.” He added, “[Victim] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned.”

Maxwell responded shortly after, saying, “I have been thinking about that …”

The message exchange took place weeks after a British newspaper published several stories about Epstein, Maxwell, and their high-profile acquaintances. This email was part of a small set of three messages released from a larger batch of more than 23,000 documents obtained by the committee through a subpoena issued to the Epstein Estate.

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

Correspondence Between Epstein and Author Michael Wolff

The second series of emails involved Epstein and author Michael Wolff, known for his books chronicling the Trump presidency. According to the committee’s release, Wolff and Epstein discussed Trump’s ties to Epstein during the early stages of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

In December 2015, Wolff wrote to Epstein, “I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you – either on air or in scrum afterwards.”

Epstein replied, “If we were to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?”

Wolff responded the next day, suggesting that Trump should handle the situation without guidance.

Epstein on Mar-a-Lago and Donald Trump’s Alleged Ban

A third exchange between Epstein and Wolff, dated January 2019 – during Trump’s first term as president – referenced the claim that Trump had barred Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club years earlier.

Epstein wrote, “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

Donald Trump’s Response to Epstein Controversy

In July, Trump dismissed allegations connecting him to Epstein, calling the issue a politically motivated attack. On social media, he referred to it as “the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘b——,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump wrote.

Also Read: US Can’t Rely on Unemployed Alone: Trump Backs Skilled Foreign Workers Under H-1B Visa Program