LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Bihar Elections Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Deobandi Ulema amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
Home > World > Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal

Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal

Newly released emails between Jeffrey Epstein and his associates have shed light on his cryptic references to US President Donald Trump. In one exchange with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein called Trump “the dog that hasn’t barked,” sparking speculation about their relationship. The correspondence, made public by House Democrats, also includes emails with author Michael Wolff discussing Trump’s ties to Epstein during his 2016 campaign.

Epstein’s newly released emails reveal cryptic references to Donald Trump and exchanges with Ghislaine Maxwell, Michael Wolff. Photo: X.
Epstein’s newly released emails reveal cryptic references to Donald Trump and exchanges with Ghislaine Maxwell, Michael Wolff. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 12, 2025 19:47:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal

Newly released email exchanges between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associates show Epstein discussing US President Donald Trump in cryptic terms, referring to him as “the dog that hasn’t barked.” The correspondence was made public on Wednesday by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Epstein’s Email to Maxwell Mentions Donald Trump and Alleged Victim

In one email sent to Ghislaine Maxwell in April 2011, Epstein wrote, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.” He added, “[Victim] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned.”

Maxwell responded shortly after, saying, “I have been thinking about that …”

The message exchange took place weeks after a British newspaper published several stories about Epstein, Maxwell, and their high-profile acquaintances. This email was part of a small set of three messages released from a larger batch of more than 23,000 documents obtained by the committee through a subpoena issued to the Epstein Estate.

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

Correspondence Between Epstein and Author Michael Wolff

The second series of emails involved Epstein and author Michael Wolff, known for his books chronicling the Trump presidency. According to the committee’s release, Wolff and Epstein discussed Trump’s ties to Epstein during the early stages of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

In December 2015, Wolff wrote to Epstein, “I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you – either on air or in scrum afterwards.”

Epstein replied, “If we were to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?”

Wolff responded the next day, suggesting that Trump should handle the situation without guidance. 

Epstein on Mar-a-Lago and Donald Trump’s Alleged Ban

A third exchange between Epstein and Wolff, dated January 2019 – during Trump’s first term as president – referenced the claim that Trump had barred Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club years earlier.

Epstein wrote, “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

Donald Trump’s Response to Epstein Controversy

In July, Trump dismissed allegations connecting him to Epstein, calling the issue a politically motivated attack. On social media, he referred to it as “the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘b——,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump wrote.

Also Read: US Can’t Rely on Unemployed Alone: Trump Backs Skilled Foreign Workers Under H-1B Visa Program

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 7:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpEpstein fileshome-hero-pos-6trump epstein filesus newsWorld news

RELATED News

A Fatwa Demand That Taliban Rejected Led To Collapse Of Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Talks – What We Know

Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan

Chaos Erupts At COP30, Indigenous Protesters Storm Summit In Brazil, UN Guards Injured, ‘Our Forests Are Not For Sale’

Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

Bodies of Abducted Baloch Men Found With Torture Marks, Human Rights Groups Slam Pakistani Forces

LATEST NEWS

Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal

Bihar Election Exit Poll: Today’s Chanakya Predicts Landslide Victory For NDA, Check Numbers Here For RJD

Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Probe Ordered After A Couple Engages In Obscene Act Under A Blanket On Hospital Premises, Another Duo Spotted In Bushes

Axis My India Bihar Exit Poll: BJP-Led NDA Set For Majority, RJD-Led Mahagathbandhan Trails Close | Check Full Party-Wise Numbers

Air India Express Bomb Scare Triggers Evacuation, IndiGo Also Faces Threat Leading To High Alert At Five Major Airports

JENPAS UG 2025: WBJEEB Released WB ANM, GNM Result 2025, Direct Link to Download

East Delhi Horror: Man Rushed To Hospital After 16-Year-Old Boy High On Marijuana Stabs Him Over Refusal To Give Him ‘Bidi’

Mysterious Red EcoSport SUV Car Found In Faridabad, Possible Link To Red Fort Blast Unnerves City

“Nanga Marunga”: Bengaluru Man’s Clash With Auto Driver Goes Viral, Sparks Migrant Row

NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal
Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal
Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal
Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘The Dog That Hasn’t Barked’ In Email To Ghislaine Maxwell, Newly Released Messages Reveal

QUICK LINKS