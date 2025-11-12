LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news latest world news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
Home > World > Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

Brooklyn Councilwoman Inna Vernikov has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to New York City on January 1, the same day Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who vowed to arrest Netanyahu, will be sworn in. The move has reignited political tensions in the city. Legal experts say Mamdani’s pledge is symbolic and unenforceable under US law.

Zohran Mamdani faces challenge as Inna Vernikov invites Netanyahu to NYC after his vow to arrest the Israeli leader. Photos: X.
Zohran Mamdani faces challenge as Inna Vernikov invites Netanyahu to NYC after his vow to arrest the Israeli leader. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 12, 2025 17:09:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

Zohran Mamdani has been dared to fulfill his promise of arresting the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the latest political clash, a Brooklyn City Councilwoman, Inna Vernikov, formally invited Netanyahu to New York City on January 1, the same day Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is set to be sworn in. Mamdani has publicly vowed to arrest Netanyahu.

Vernikov, a staunch Zionist and Republican, said her invitation to Netanyahu was meant to “reaffirm the deep and enduring bond” between New York City, the United States, and Israel.

“Despite the vile rhetoric of unashamed Marxist radicals like Mayor-elect Mamdani, your visit would serve as a powerful reminder that this city stands with Israel, the Jewish people, and with the principles that unite our two great nations,” Vernikov wrote in her letter to the Israeli leader.

Zohran Mamdani’s Pledge to Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a socialist and Muslim immigrant,  during his campaign pledged to use the NYPD to arrest Netanyahu if he ever set foot in New York. Mamdani cited the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) 2024 arrest warrant against the Israeli leader for alleged war crimes in Gaza – a warrant not recognized by the United States.

Also Read: US Can’t Rely on Unemployed Alone: Trump Backs Skilled Foreign Workers Under H-1B Visa Program

In his September interview with The New York Times, Mamdani reiterated his commitment. “This is something that I intend to fulfill,” he said. “This is a moment where we cannot look to the federal government for leadership. This is a moment when cities and states will have to demonstrate what it actually looks like to stand up for our own values, our own people.”

ICC Warrant Against Benjamin Netanyahu

In late 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The court said it had “reasonable grounds” to believe the two “intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival.”

However, neither Israel nor the United States recognizes the ICC. Both countries declined to ratify the 1998 Rome Statute that established the tribunal, meaning the court has no jurisdiction on US soil.

Can Zohran Mamdani Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu?

Legal experts have dismissed Mamdani’s arrest pledge as unenforceable. Since the United States is not a party to the ICC, its warrants carry no authority within US territory. Furthermore, the US Constitution grants the federal government exclusive power over foreign affairs, a principle upheld by American courts.

In practice, this means that even if New York City authorities attempted to detain Netanyahu, federal agencies could immediately intervene to stop the move.

Zohran Mamdani’s Critics React

Former Democratic state assemblyman Dov Hikind also weighed in on the controversy, saying that Mamdani “is going to find out that he’s not the king.”

“Bibi will get the biggest positive reception that he’s ever gotten in New York – people who have never come out” – the next time he visits, Hikind added.

Despite his fiery campaign rhetoric, Mamdani has since acknowledged the legal limits of his proposal. In an interview with Zeteo, he said, “I’m going to operate within the bounds of the law. I’m not Donald Trump seeking to create my own legal system. But the time of celebrating Benjamin Netanyahu in this city, from those in leading political positions, that time has to come to an end.”

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Truth Social Has AI Tool That Is Fact Checking His Own Claims

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 5:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: benjamin netanyahuhome-hero-pos-4us newsWorld newszohran mamdani

RELATED News

Bangladesh Former PM Sheikh Hasina Faces ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Verdict, Army Deployed, Nationwide Protests Planned

Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’

Libya Boat Tragedy: 42 Migrants Missing Presumed Dead After Capsize, Only Seven Survive, Confirms UN

Israel Backs India After Deadly Delhi Blast: Israeli FM Gideon Saar offers condolences , Says ‘We Stand United Against Terror’

Is The $28 Billion Hemp Industry At Risk? What The Senate’s New Funding Bill Means For Delta-8 Fans

LATEST NEWS

Mysterious Red EcoSport SUV On Police Radar, Possible Link To Red Fort Blast Unnerves City

“Nanga Marunga”: Bengaluru Man’s Clash With Auto Driver Goes Viral, Sparks Migrant Row

NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey

Delhi Blast: Post-Mortem Reveals Severe Trauma, Internal Damage In Victims

Isha Koppikar on the Return of Suranga- Thrilled to See It Reach a New Audience on Prime Video

After Twinkle Khanna ‘Cheating’ Comment, Kajol Drops A Bomb: Says ‘Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date’

Bihar Election 2025: BJP Workers Prepare 501 Kg Laddoos as Exit Polls Predict Grand NDA Victory

Geetanjali Mehlwal: The Creative Powerhouse Behind SonyLIV’s Hit Series Chamak

Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?
Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?
Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?
Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

QUICK LINKS