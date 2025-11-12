Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

Zohran Mamdani has been dared to fulfill his promise of arresting the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the latest political clash, a Brooklyn City Councilwoman, Inna Vernikov, formally invited Netanyahu to New York City on January 1, the same day Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is set to be sworn in. Mamdani has publicly vowed to arrest Netanyahu.

Vernikov, a staunch Zionist and Republican, said her invitation to Netanyahu was meant to “reaffirm the deep and enduring bond” between New York City, the United States, and Israel.

“Despite the vile rhetoric of unashamed Marxist radicals like Mayor-elect Mamdani, your visit would serve as a powerful reminder that this city stands with Israel, the Jewish people, and with the principles that unite our two great nations,” Vernikov wrote in her letter to the Israeli leader.

Zohran Mamdani’s Pledge to Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a socialist and Muslim immigrant, during his campaign pledged to use the NYPD to arrest Netanyahu if he ever set foot in New York. Mamdani cited the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) 2024 arrest warrant against the Israeli leader for alleged war crimes in Gaza – a warrant not recognized by the United States.

Also Read: US Can’t Rely on Unemployed Alone: Trump Backs Skilled Foreign Workers Under H-1B Visa Program

In his September interview with The New York Times, Mamdani reiterated his commitment. “This is something that I intend to fulfill,” he said. “This is a moment where we cannot look to the federal government for leadership. This is a moment when cities and states will have to demonstrate what it actually looks like to stand up for our own values, our own people.”

ICC Warrant Against Benjamin Netanyahu

In late 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The court said it had “reasonable grounds” to believe the two “intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival.”

However, neither Israel nor the United States recognizes the ICC. Both countries declined to ratify the 1998 Rome Statute that established the tribunal, meaning the court has no jurisdiction on US soil.

Can Zohran Mamdani Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu?

Legal experts have dismissed Mamdani’s arrest pledge as unenforceable. Since the United States is not a party to the ICC, its warrants carry no authority within US territory. Furthermore, the US Constitution grants the federal government exclusive power over foreign affairs, a principle upheld by American courts.

In practice, this means that even if New York City authorities attempted to detain Netanyahu, federal agencies could immediately intervene to stop the move.

Zohran Mamdani’s Critics React

Former Democratic state assemblyman Dov Hikind also weighed in on the controversy, saying that Mamdani “is going to find out that he’s not the king.”

“Bibi will get the biggest positive reception that he’s ever gotten in New York – people who have never come out” – the next time he visits, Hikind added.

Despite his fiery campaign rhetoric, Mamdani has since acknowledged the legal limits of his proposal. In an interview with Zeteo, he said, “I’m going to operate within the bounds of the law. I’m not Donald Trump seeking to create my own legal system. But the time of celebrating Benjamin Netanyahu in this city, from those in leading political positions, that time has to come to an end.”

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Truth Social Has AI Tool That Is Fact Checking His Own Claims