Donald Trump’s Truth Social Has AI Tool That Is Fact Checking His Own Claims

A new report reveals that an artificial intelligence search tool on Truth Social, the social media platform owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, has started fact-checking several of his public statements.

According to The Bulwark, the AI tool, powered by Perplexity, disputes Trump’s remarks on key issues such as tariffs, the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and the January 6 Capitol riot.

Truth Social introduced the feature in August during its beta phase to make information more accessible to users, but its responses have surprised many by contradicting Trump’s well-known claims.

When The Bulwark asked the AI search tool, “Do Trump’s tariffs cost the American people money?”, the system answered “Yes.” It explained that tariffs are taxes on imports paid by U.S. importers, which are usually passed on to consumers through higher prices.

This statement directly challenges Trump’s previous claims that tariffs “cost Americans nothing” and that foreign countries like China would absorb the costs. The AI’s explanation emphasized that the economic burden of tariffs falls mainly on U.S. businesses and consumers, aligning with expert economic assessments and official trade data.

AI Rejects Trump’s Claims About 2020 Election Fraud

In another test, The Bulwark asked whether Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” and “rigged” were correct. The AI tool responded, “Courts, Trump’s own advisers, and official investigations found no evidence that the 2020 election was ‘rigged’ or ‘stolen,’ despite his repeated claims.”

This response contradicts Trump’s long-standing allegations of voter fraud. Multiple court rulings and bipartisan audits have already confirmed the election results, and the AI’s summary reflected those findings. The response indicated the tool’s reliance on verified data sources rather than partisan statements or personal opinions.

The Truth Social AI tool also challenged Trump’s comments about the January 6 Capitol riot and his claims of preventing foreign wars. When questioned, it presented findings from official investigations stating that the riot involved violent actions by Trump supporters. It further disputed Trump’s repeated claims that he “ended all foreign wars” during his presidency. The AI responses were consistent with public records, noting that several U.S. military operations continued during his term. These findings highlight the tool’s objective data-driven analysis, independent of Trump’s political messaging.

Truth Social launched its AI search tool in partnership with Perplexity, a leading AI-powered search engine supported by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Nvidia. The platform announced that the collaboration aims to “expand access to reliable information” for its users.

After the launch, both The Bulwark and Axios tested the tool, comparing its responses to Perplexity’s public version. The results were similar in tone and accuracy, indicating that Truth Social’s AI operates with the same neutrality as its source platform. The AI feature continues to undergo testing to refine its results and information delivery.

Must Read: Netanyahu’s Key Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns, To Continue As Special Envoy