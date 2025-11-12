LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump benjamin netanyahu Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad donald trump benjamin netanyahu Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad donald trump benjamin netanyahu Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad donald trump benjamin netanyahu Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump benjamin netanyahu Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad donald trump benjamin netanyahu Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad donald trump benjamin netanyahu Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad donald trump benjamin netanyahu Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Elections Bihar elections 2025 islamabad
LIVE TV
Home > World > Netanyahu’s Key Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns, To Continue As Special Envoy

Netanyahu’s Key Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns, To Continue As Special Envoy

Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer has officially resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet after two years in office. In his resignation letter, Dermer cited a prior commitment to his family and thanked Netanyahu for the opportunity to serve.

Ron Dermer
Ron Dermer

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 12, 2025 03:55:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Netanyahu’s Key Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns, To Continue As Special Envoy

Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest advisers, has resigned from the government. The U.S.-born diplomat submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday, ending his tenure as a central figure in Israel’s foreign policy. Dermer confirmed that he would continue supporting select diplomatic efforts, including advancing the Abraham Accords and acting as a special envoy to Netanyahu.

Known as the “foreign policy brain” of the Prime Minister, Dermer has shaped Israel’s international strategy for nearly two decades and maintained strong ties with Washington and Arab nations.

In his resignation letter, Dermer explained that he had promised his family a two-year term when joining the government in December 2022. He stated that his service had been extended twice -first to counter Iran’s nuclear threat and later to help end the Gaza war on Israel’s terms.

Dermer thanked Netanyahu for the opportunity to serve, noting, “This government will be remembered both for the October 7 attack and for its management of the two-year, seven-front war that followed.” He added that he would continue to work for the security of the Jewish people in future roles.

Netanyahu Loses a Key Foreign Policy Architect

Dermer’s exit marks a major change within Netanyahu’s inner circle. A trusted ally since the early 2000s, Dermer played an important role in managing Israel’s diplomatic relations with the U.S. and Arab countries.

During his time as Strategic Affairs Minister, he coordinated hostage negotiations during the Gaza war and helped maintain communication with the White House. Fluent in American political and diplomatic language, Dermer served as the bridge between Jerusalem and Washington, ensuring policy coordination during critical international developments following the October 7 terror attacks.

New Leadership and Future Responsibilities

Following Dermer’s departure, several of his responsibilities will move to Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States. Leiter, a veteran diplomat, will oversee expanded coordination between Washington and Jerusalem. Despite leaving the cabinet, Dermer will continue advising Netanyahu on foreign policy and normalization initiatives.

Officials familiar with the development said Dermer’s new role will resemble that of an informal envoy, shaping Israel’s regional strategy and diplomacy from outside the formal structure. His continued involvement signals his ongoing influence in Israel’s foreign affairs.

Ron Dermer served as Israel’s Ambassador to Washington from 2013 to 2021 and was instrumental in strengthening ties with the U.S. He played a leading role in Netanyahu’s 2015 address to the U.S. Congress opposing the Iran nuclear deal and later helped negotiate the Abraham Accords.

As he steps away from official duties, Dermer’s influence on Israel’s diplomacy remains strong. His strategic guidance in global affairs and normalization talks will continue to shape Israel’s foreign policy agenda, ensuring that his presence remains integral to Netanyahu’s diplomatic vision.

Must Read: Popular Food Creator Michael Duarte Passes Away Days After Wedding Anniversary

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 3:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: benjamin netanyahuhome-hero-pos-8israelRon Dermer

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Truth Social Has AI Tool That Is Fact Checking His Own Claims

Popular Food Creator Michael Duarte Passes Away Days After Wedding Anniversary

Pakistani Taliban Claims Deadly Islamabad Suicide Bombing, Warns More Attacks Until Islamic Rule Is Imposed

Horrific Accident Caught On Video: Turkish Military Plane With 20 Onboard Spirals Out Of Control, Crashes In Georgia Near Azerbaijan Border

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement Against India, Blames New Delhi for Islamabad Suicide Blast, Here’s What He Said

LATEST NEWS

Woman Exposes Brands With ‘100% Coconut Oil’ Having Maximum Vegetable Oil, Watch

Toys Vs Tech: First Teaser For ‘TOY STORY 5’ OUT, Says, ‘The Age Of Toys Is Over’, Watch

What Is Ammonium-Nitrate Fuel-Oil Used In High-Density Blast That Rocked Delhi’s Red Fort Area

‘Predictable Tactic’: MEA India Slams Pakistan For False Claim On Involvement In Islamabad Blast

Good Sex Or Good Conversation? This Is What Vicky Kaushal Answers In Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle Show

Rohit Sharma Dances To ‘Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’ During Couple’s Wedding Shoot, Watch

Shocking! iPhone 17 Pro Survives 3 Days Under Mud After Typhoon In Philippines, What Exactly Happened

Shocking! Chinese Influencer Spends ₹5 Crore To Get Artificial Eight-Pack Abs, Here’s How He Pulled This Insane Transformation With Acid Shots

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement: Portugal Legend Drops Major Hint, Reveals When He Will Retire From Football

Yamaha XSR155 India Launch: Price, Mileage, Colour Options And Performance – All You Need To Know

Netanyahu’s Key Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns, To Continue As Special Envoy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Netanyahu’s Key Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns, To Continue As Special Envoy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Netanyahu’s Key Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns, To Continue As Special Envoy
Netanyahu’s Key Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns, To Continue As Special Envoy
Netanyahu’s Key Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns, To Continue As Special Envoy
Netanyahu’s Key Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns, To Continue As Special Envoy

QUICK LINKS