Netanyahu’s Key Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns, To Continue As Special Envoy

Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest advisers, has resigned from the government. The U.S.-born diplomat submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday, ending his tenure as a central figure in Israel’s foreign policy. Dermer confirmed that he would continue supporting select diplomatic efforts, including advancing the Abraham Accords and acting as a special envoy to Netanyahu.

Known as the “foreign policy brain” of the Prime Minister, Dermer has shaped Israel’s international strategy for nearly two decades and maintained strong ties with Washington and Arab nations.

In his resignation letter, Dermer explained that he had promised his family a two-year term when joining the government in December 2022. He stated that his service had been extended twice -first to counter Iran’s nuclear threat and later to help end the Gaza war on Israel’s terms.

Dermer thanked Netanyahu for the opportunity to serve, noting, “This government will be remembered both for the October 7 attack and for its management of the two-year, seven-front war that followed.” He added that he would continue to work for the security of the Jewish people in future roles.

Netanyahu Loses a Key Foreign Policy Architect

Dermer’s exit marks a major change within Netanyahu’s inner circle. A trusted ally since the early 2000s, Dermer played an important role in managing Israel’s diplomatic relations with the U.S. and Arab countries.

During his time as Strategic Affairs Minister, he coordinated hostage negotiations during the Gaza war and helped maintain communication with the White House. Fluent in American political and diplomatic language, Dermer served as the bridge between Jerusalem and Washington, ensuring policy coordination during critical international developments following the October 7 terror attacks.

New Leadership and Future Responsibilities

Following Dermer’s departure, several of his responsibilities will move to Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States. Leiter, a veteran diplomat, will oversee expanded coordination between Washington and Jerusalem. Despite leaving the cabinet, Dermer will continue advising Netanyahu on foreign policy and normalization initiatives.

Officials familiar with the development said Dermer’s new role will resemble that of an informal envoy, shaping Israel’s regional strategy and diplomacy from outside the formal structure. His continued involvement signals his ongoing influence in Israel’s foreign affairs.

Ron Dermer served as Israel’s Ambassador to Washington from 2013 to 2021 and was instrumental in strengthening ties with the U.S. He played a leading role in Netanyahu’s 2015 address to the U.S. Congress opposing the Iran nuclear deal and later helped negotiate the Abraham Accords.

As he steps away from official duties, Dermer’s influence on Israel’s diplomacy remains strong. His strategic guidance in global affairs and normalization talks will continue to shape Israel’s foreign policy agenda, ensuring that his presence remains integral to Netanyahu’s diplomatic vision.

