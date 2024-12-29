Carter, a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan, often played baseball as a child when farm duties allowed. As governor, he met Hank Aaron after the player broke a major home run record.

Jimmy Carter, the humble peanut farmer from Georgia who became the 39th president of the United States, passed away at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday at the age of 100, according to a statement from The Carter Center. Carter’s presidency was marked by challenges such as economic struggles and the Iran hostage crisis, but he also achieved a historic peace agreement between Israel and Egypt. His extensive humanitarian work later earned him the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Carter Center announced his passing, stating, “Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia.”

In recent years, as Carter’s health declined and the COVID-19 pandemic limited public gatherings, he stepped back from public appearances, including at Maranatha Baptist Church, where he had taught Sunday School for decades, drawing standing-room-only crowds.

After leaving the White House, Carter and his wife Rosalynn returned to their small hometown of Plains, a community of about 650 residents. The couple spent much of the pandemic there, enjoying a quieter life.

Here Are Rarest Facts About Jimmy Carter

1. The First U.S. President Born in a Hospital

Although born in 1924 in the small town of Plains, Georgia, James Earl Carter holds the distinction of being the first U.S. president born in a hospital. His mother, Lillian, a nurse at Wise Sanitarium, delivered him there after the attending physician suggested it would enable her to resume work sooner. Remarkably, three years later, Lillian assisted in delivering her future daughter-in-law, Rosalynn.

2. Early Public Service Through the County Library

Jimmy Carter’s initial experience in public service came through the Sumter County Library Board. He played a role in establishing a traveling library service, the bookmobile, which brought books to rural areas, including Plains. Reflecting on this, Carter said, “The bookmobile would come to Plains… twice a week, and anyone in town could check out books.”

3. A Missed Opportunity for Valedictorian

In 1941, during his senior year at Plains High School, Carter was on track to become valedictorian. However, after skipping school on April Fool’s Day with friends, he received zeroes for the day, losing the top spot and graduating as salutatorian. Despite this setback, he went on to become the only member of his class to earn a college degree.

4. Navy Career and Submarine Service

Before his political career, Carter served as a submariner in the U.S. Navy. Following his graduation from the Naval Academy, he worked on various ships and then transitioned to submarines. Inspired by Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, he joined the Navy’s nuclear program, serving aboard the USS K-1.

5. The First President with a Public Housing Background

In 1953, Carter left the Navy and returned to Plains after his father’s death. Due to a postwar housing shortage, he and his family moved into a public housing unit, becoming the first tenants of their block. This experience later fueled his dedication to Habitat for Humanity.

6. Pioneering a Presidential Tradition

During his 1977 inauguration, Carter defied Secret Service advice by walking from the Capitol to the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue, establishing a tradition that subsequent presidents have followed.

7. A Special Journey for Georgia Supporters

To celebrate Carter’s inauguration, a train named the “Peanut Special” transported supporters from Georgia to Washington, D.C. This mirrored the 1933 “Presidential Express” train that carried Franklin D. Roosevelt’s supporters from Warm Springs to his inauguration.

8. Lifelong Love for Baseball

Carter, a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan, often played baseball as a child when farm duties allowed. As governor, he met Hank Aaron after the player broke a major home run record. Later, as president, Carter joined friendly softball games with Secret Service agents, reporters, and his brother, Billy.

9. A Home of Over Six Decades

Since 1961, Carter and his wife Rosalynn have lived in their Plains home. After leaving the White House in 1981, they returned to this modest ranch-style residence, making him one of the few presidents in recent history to settle back into his pre-presidency home.

10. A Prolific Writer

Carter authored over 30 books on topics ranging from international relations to personal reflections on life and Christmases in Plains. He received three Grammy Awards for spoken-word recordings of his works, including Faith: A Journey for All, A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety, and Our Endangered Values: America’s Moral Crisis.

ALSO READ: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Passes Away At 100 Two Years After He Announced He Would Spend His Final Days In Hospice Care