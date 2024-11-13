Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Melania Trump’s Absence And Musk’s Mar-a-Lago Role

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel threw a jab at Melania Trump’s move to skip the traditional tea meeting between incoming and outgoing first ladies, an event usually held to ensure a smooth transition.

Normally, the spouses would meet for this event, but Melania said no,” Kimmel said. His notes also stated the Trump camp insisted Melania turned down the tea because of a “scheduling conflict” over her newly published book. Kimmel shot back: “Which doesn’t sound true,” before adding, “She’s probably in the middle of putting up her Christmas decorations. I know that’s something she looks forward to.”

The comic, however in jest, said Melania’s absence might reveal much more about her true role during the second term of President Trump, pointing to reports saying she would not be living at the White House all year. “She’ll be wherever he isn’t. That’s how it’s going to be,” quipped Kimmel.

Melania’s Role: the ‘White House Airbnb

Kimmel then quipped that “When the first lady treats the White House like it’s an Airbnb, is that a good sign for the relationship?” That was part of a larger joke about how segregated the Trumps seem to be.

Elon Musk Amplifies Influence at Mar-a-Lago

He also skewered Elon Musk’s increasing footprint in the orbit of Trump, especially at Mar-a-Lago. He observed that Musk leads the newly ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ and how he often visits the Trump property. “Musk’s basically moved into Mar-a-Lago,” Kimmel said, displaying a photo of Musk with the Trump family, originally shared by the president’s granddaughter.

Kimmel quickly turned the spotlight from himself to Melania’s absence in the photo, shouting, “Did you catch who was missing? Melania did not make it to the photo shoot, Elon did. Melania, look what you get for a hundred million dollars?” This scathing commentary placed another brick in the narrative march about Melania and her husband’s political life.

