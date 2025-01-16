Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Joe Biden Bids Adiu, Says ‘Thinking A Lot About Who We Are And Who We Should Be’

During the address, Biden also highlighted the signing of the historic Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, which was finalized on Wednesday after a year of negotiations.

Joe Biden Bids Adiu, Says ‘Thinking A Lot About Who We Are And Who We Should Be’

In a heartfelt farewell address delivered from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, U.S. President Joe Biden reflected on the essence of America and its aspirations for the future. As his presidency draws to a close, Biden spoke of his deep gratitude for the privilege of serving the nation for over five decades.

“It’s been the privilege of my life to serve our nation for over 50 years. I’ve given my heart and soul to you, and I’ve been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people,” Biden said.

Reflecting on America’s Identity

Biden shared his thoughts on who the American people are and who they should strive to become. He invoked the enduring symbolism of the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France that has long represented the nation’s ideals of freedom and unity.

“Like the very idea of America, it was built not by one person, but by many people, from every background and from around the world,” Biden remarked, emphasizing the collective effort and diversity that define the country’s spirit.

A Historic Diplomatic Achievement

During the address, Biden also highlighted the signing of the historic Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, which was finalized on Wednesday after a year of negotiations. He credited his administration’s team for their dedication to achieving the deal, which aims to bring stability to a region long plagued by conflict.

“This agreement is a testament to what diplomacy can achieve. It’s a step toward peace and a better future for all parties involved,” Biden said. He acknowledged that the implementation of the ceasefire would largely fall to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, expressing hope that the progress made would be preserved.

A Message of Gratitude and Hope

Biden concluded his speech with a note of optimism and encouragement for the nation. He urged Americans to continue striving toward the ideals that the Statue of Liberty represents—unity, compassion, and the pursuit of a brighter future for all.

Watch The Full Video:

Filed under

Israel-Hamas ceasefire Joe Biden Farewell speech

