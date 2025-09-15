Journalist among latest victims of enforced disappearances in Balochistan
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 12:47:07 IST

Quetta [Balochistan], September 15 (ANI): Fresh reports of enforced disappearances continue to emerge from Balochistan, even as four previously missing persons have been released, according to The Balochistan Post. Among the newly disappeared is Sher Khan Marri, a journalist from Kohlu, who was allegedly picked up by police and plainclothes personnel in Sibi. His family says he has been missing since the arrest, while colleagues point out that he had been outspoken on social media about enforced disappearances. Human rights organisations and journalist unions have called for his immediate and safe recovery, The Balochistan Post noted.

In a separate incident, The Balochistan Post reported that three individuals, Mujeeb, Amjad and Waleed, who had been missing for a month from Tump, Kech district, were released. However, Rashid, who was abducted with them, remains missing. Meanwhile, The Balochistan Post highlighted that the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons confirmed the release of Asad Usman Baloch, a resident of Mand in Kech. Asad was reportedly detained at Karachi Airport following his deportation from Bahrain on August 28 last year.

As disappearances continue, protests have intensified. In Islamabad, families of the missing have been staging a sit-in for over two months, calling for the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and demanding an end to enforced disappearances. The Balochistan Post highlighted that the protesters faced harassment from authorities, who dismantled their camp, cut off water and electricity, and blocked media coverage. Despite their peaceful demonstration, the families say their voices have been ignored.

In Karachi, another protest has been ongoing for more than 40 days outside the Press Club, led by the family of Zahid Ali Baloch, a university student and rickshaw driver who allegedly disappeared several months ago. According to The Balochistan Post, Zahid’s father, who is seriously ill with hepatitis, collapsed during the protest. His mother described Zahid as the family’s sole breadwinner, and said his disappearance has left them in severe distress.

Despite mounting pressure from families, activists, and civil society, enforced disappearances in Balochistan remain a critical issue. Human rights organisations continue to call for justice, accountability, and an end to this deeply troubling practice. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: balochistanenforced-disappearancesjournalist-disappearancepakistan

QUICK LINKS