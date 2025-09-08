LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > World > JSMM chief slams sanctions and tariffs, calls them failure of global diplomacy

JSMM chief slams sanctions and tariffs, calls them failure of global diplomacy

JSMM chief slams sanctions and tariffs, calls them failure of global diplomacy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 17:46:10 IST

Frankfurt [Germany], September 8 (ANI): Shafi Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has sharply criticised the global reliance on sanctions and tariffs, describing them as a failure of diplomacy and a growing threat to international peace and security.

In a statement issued in Frankfurt, Burfat said sanctions and tariffs, increasingly used by powerful states to exert pressure, highlight the erosion of humanitarian and principled politics in today’s world.

“Traditionally, diplomacy was the cornerstone of international engagement, built on dialogue, negotiation, and compromise. But today, coercion has replaced dialogue,” he said.

He argued that sanctions, often justified under the pretext of promoting peace or human rights, inflict disproportionate suffering on civilian populations without achieving genuine reforms. Similarly, tariffs, imposed in the name of national interest, disrupt global trade, weaken trust, and fuel new economic rivalries. Both, he warned, undermine the spirit of international cooperation.

Burfat further said that this trend threatens the multilateral order established after the Second World War. He noted that International institutions like the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation, he noted, were created to prevent unilateral coercive measures, yet their authority is being eroded.

“The weaponisation of economic tools by powerful states exposes structural inequalities and leaves smaller nations vulnerable, perpetuating instability,” he added.

Calling for a revival of principled diplomacy, Burfat stressed the urgent need to rebuild trust among nations, strengthen multilateral institutions, and reaffirm justice, equality, and mutual respect as guiding values of international politics.

Highlighting the issue of national liberation, Burfat said historic nations across the world remain trapped in multinational states where they face systemic oppression, cultural erasure, and denial of rights.

“The liberation of nations suffering under coercion and exploitation must be embraced as a success of global diplomacy, not its failure,” he said. Concluding his statement, Burfat reaffirmed JSMM’s stance, declaring, “The liberation of Sindhudesh from Pakistan’s subjugation is essential for global peace and regional stability.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chairman-of-jeay-sindh-muttahida-mahazshafi-burfattariffsus

RELATED News

18 killed, 200 injured as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent
Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlights China-India ties, urges peaceful cooperation
Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?
"Bullying the small": China criticises US over Central America visa restrictions
Strange Laws Around the World That Still Exist in 2025

LATEST NEWS

GT's larger-than life projection, Abhishek's red-rose, mentor's wishes: How cricketing world wished Shubman Gill on 26th birthday
Scientists uncover key protein in cellular fat storage: Study
BRS Boycotts VP Election, Stands With 70 Lakh Telangana Farmers
Airtel network down, users flood social media with complaints; Company confirms outage
Surface modification on Jupiter's moon Europa uncovered: Study
PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh, Punjab tomorrow to review flood situation
US: 26-Year-Old Haryana’s Jind Man Allegedly Shot Dead After Objecting To Individual Urinating In Public
Photons collide in the void, quantum simulation creates light out of nothing: Research
Samsung unveils Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 series at IFA trade show in Berlin
This simple diet could help protect memory, even with Alzheimer's genes: Study
JSMM chief slams sanctions and tariffs, calls them failure of global diplomacy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JSMM chief slams sanctions and tariffs, calls them failure of global diplomacy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JSMM chief slams sanctions and tariffs, calls them failure of global diplomacy
JSMM chief slams sanctions and tariffs, calls them failure of global diplomacy
JSMM chief slams sanctions and tariffs, calls them failure of global diplomacy
JSMM chief slams sanctions and tariffs, calls them failure of global diplomacy

QUICK LINKS