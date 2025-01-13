Home
Just 1 In 10 Violent And Sexual Crime Cases Solved By UK Police, Report Reveals

According to the latest report, only 11% of the violent and sexual crime cases have been resolved in England and Wales in 2024, whereas nearly 89% have closed without a suspect being charged. It has highlighted critical concerns over the effectiveness of the justice system.

A recent report shows that less than 10% of violent and sexual offenses in England and Wales were solved in 2024. This is a concern for the effectiveness of the justice system and its ability to support victims of serious crimes.

Data indicates that about 1.9 million violent and sexual crime cases were closed without identifying or charging a suspect in the year up to June 2024. This means nearly 89% of all cases with an outcome, far from the resolution rates seen seven years ago.

An analysis by The Guardian found that only 11% of these crimes were resolved with a suspect charged or caught, representing a sharp decline in police efficiency. The report also noted an alarming trend of victims withdrawing their cooperation from investigations, largely due to eroding trust in the justice system.

Jess Phillips, a minister with responsibility for safeguarding and violence against women and girls in the UK, said: “It is just absolutely appalling that fewer and fewer violent and sexual crimes are solved, with more victims being let down time and time again.”.

She said, “These numbers prove the severity. Violence against women and girls is a national emergency. That’s why we have set out our unprecedented mission to halve it in a decade.”

Regional Variations In Crime Solving

The report said there is marked regional variation in solving violent and sexual crimes. The report said that urban crime-ridden areas performed poorly as compared with the rural regions.

According to Home Office statistics quoted by The Guardian, the number of violent and sexual offenses, including grievous bodily harm, sexual assault, stalking, harassment, and rape, solved in West Midlands was only 6.9% within the year ending June 2024. In the Metropolitan Police area, the figure was similar at 7%. Lancashire and Cumbria were much higher at 19.2% and 18%, respectively.

Rape Prosecution Crisis

This is one of the most serious problems in the report, including an increasing rate of victim withdrawal from investigations. About 60% of all rape investigations are now closed before reaching prosecution, up from 43% nine years ago. In fact, this trend underscores the escalating mistrust of victims toward police and the justice system.

ALSO READ | 71-Year-Old American Airlines Flight Attendant Fatally Stabbed During Denver Layover

