71-Year-Old American Airlines Flight Attendant Fatally Stabbed During Denver Layover

In a shocking tragedy, a 71-year-old American Airlines flight attendant, Celinda Levno, was fatally stabbed during a layover in Denver on Saturday night, as confirmed by KPNX-TV Phoenix and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).

Celinda Levno, a flight attendant since 1989, began her career with America West Airlines, which later merged with American Airlines in 2005. Her decades-long service reflected her commitment and passion for the airline industry.

The APFA, in a statement, expressed their grief and identified Levno as a victim of a “senseless crime.”

American Airlines Mourns the Loss

American Airlines issued a heartfelt statement mourning Levno’s passing.

“We are heartbroken and mourning the tragic loss of our colleague who was the victim of a senseless crime last night. Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones, and colleagues,” the airline said.

They further assured their cooperation with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

Levno’s death occurred at a downtown Denver hotel where flight attendants often stay during layovers. Following the incident, the APFA announced that staff accommodations will be relocated closer to Denver International Airport for safety reasons.

The Denver Police Department reported that Levno’s stabbing was one of three such incidents in downtown Denver on January 11. Levno, the victim of the second attack, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, while the other two victims sustained injuries.

Remembering Celinda Levno

Friends and colleagues described Levno as a remarkable individual. Josephine Dale, a close friend, shared with KPNX-TV Phoenix:

“Celinda was truly the most incredible and kind woman out there. Everything she did was for everyone else. A true animal lover, a phenomenal musician, and overall, just an amazing woman. This is a devastating loss to everyone who knew her.”

The airline community and Levno’s loved ones are calling for justice as law enforcement continues its investigation into this tragic crime. Her death has left a void in the lives of her family, friends, and colleagues, as well as the broader aviation community.

This devastating loss serves as a somber reminder of the importance of safety for those working tirelessly to connect the world.

