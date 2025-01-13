Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

71-Year-Old American Airlines Flight Attendant Fatally Stabbed During Denver Layover

In a shocking tragedy, a 71-year-old American Airlines flight attendant, Celinda Levno, was fatally stabbed during a layover in Denver on Saturday night, as confirmed by KPNX-TV Phoenix and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).

71-Year-Old American Airlines Flight Attendant Fatally Stabbed During Denver Layover

In a shocking tragedy, a 71-year-old American Airlines flight attendant, Celinda Levno, was fatally stabbed during a layover in Denver on Saturday night, as confirmed by KPNX-TV Phoenix and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).

Celinda Levno, a flight attendant since 1989, began her career with America West Airlines, which later merged with American Airlines in 2005. Her decades-long service reflected her commitment and passion for the airline industry.

The APFA, in a statement, expressed their grief and identified Levno as a victim of a “senseless crime.”

American Airlines Mourns the Loss

American Airlines issued a heartfelt statement mourning Levno’s passing.
“We are heartbroken and mourning the tragic loss of our colleague who was the victim of a senseless crime last night. Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones, and colleagues,” the airline said.

They further assured their cooperation with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

Levno’s death occurred at a downtown Denver hotel where flight attendants often stay during layovers. Following the incident, the APFA announced that staff accommodations will be relocated closer to Denver International Airport for safety reasons.

The Denver Police Department reported that Levno’s stabbing was one of three such incidents in downtown Denver on January 11. Levno, the victim of the second attack, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, while the other two victims sustained injuries.

Remembering Celinda Levno

Friends and colleagues described Levno as a remarkable individual. Josephine Dale, a close friend, shared with KPNX-TV Phoenix:
“Celinda was truly the most incredible and kind woman out there. Everything she did was for everyone else. A true animal lover, a phenomenal musician, and overall, just an amazing woman. This is a devastating loss to everyone who knew her.”

The airline community and Levno’s loved ones are calling for justice as law enforcement continues its investigation into this tragic crime. Her death has left a void in the lives of her family, friends, and colleagues, as well as the broader aviation community.

This devastating loss serves as a somber reminder of the importance of safety for those working tirelessly to connect the world.

Read More : King Charles Saddened By Lack Of Relationship With Grandchildren Archie And Lilibet

Filed under

American Airlines Stabbing

Advertisement

Also Read

Prepare For Sky Show: Rare Comet To Light Night Sky After 160,000 Years

Prepare For Sky Show: Rare Comet To Light Night Sky After 160,000 Years

Iraq’s Prime Minister Announces Plans To Sign Security Agreement With Britain

Iraq’s Prime Minister Announces Plans To Sign Security Agreement With Britain

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Randeep Surjewala: Congress’ ‘One Person, One Post’ Rule Allows For Flexibility

Randeep Surjewala: Congress’ ‘One Person, One Post’ Rule Allows For Flexibility

Nagpur: 45-Years-Old Psychologist Arrested For Exploiting And Blackmailing 50 Students For Over 15 Years

Nagpur: 45-Years-Old Psychologist Arrested For Exploiting And Blackmailing 50 Students For Over 15 Years

Entertainment

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox