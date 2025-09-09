‘Jwal In Nepal’ Massive Violence Today: From PM Oli, President Resignation To Burning Alive Of Ex PM’s Wife, A Recap Of The Day

LIVE TV
Nepal plunged into chaos on September 9, 2025, as youth-led “Gen Z” protests against corruption and a recent social media ban turned violent, forcing Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel to resign. Demonstrators stormed Parliament in Kathmandu, set it on fire, and clashed with security forces, leaving 22 dead and hundreds injured. Protesters torched politicians’ homes, including the residence of ex-PM Jhalanath Khanal where his wife died, and attacked Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 9, 2025 22:14:51 IST

Nepal witnessed violent protests on September 9, 2025, after anger over corruption and a controversial social media ban turned into a nationwide movement. Demonstrators stormed the Parliament building in Kathmandu and set it on fire. 

Security forces clashed with protesters, leaving at least 22 people dead and hundreds injured. The movement, known as the “Gen Z uprising,” grew against nepotism, economic mismanagement, and misuse of power. Protesters also targeted the Supreme Court building and multiple government offices, drawing international concern and calls for restraint.

Oli and Poudel Step Down Amid Unrest

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday after failing to control the growing unrest. President Ram Chandra Poudel also stepped down hours later as protests intensified across the country.

Crowds torched Oli’s residence in Bhaktapur while chanting slogans like “KP Chor, Desh Chhod” and “Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders.” Demonstrators stormed the Communist Party headquarters and tore down the hammer and sickle flag. Sources said Oli is unlikely to leave Nepal immediately.

Politicians’ Homes Attacked and Burnt

The fury of protesters reached the homes of top leaders. Demonstrators stormed the residence of Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, beating her and her family. The house of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal was set on fire, killing his wife.

Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was chased and beaten on the streets of Kathmandu. Several other politicians’ houses were vandalised and burnt despite the government’s curfew orders. Protesters declared that leaders could no longer walk freely in their own streets.

Curfew Defied, Protests Spread Across Kathmandu

Despite curfew orders, protests spread in Kalanki, Kalimati, Tahachal, Baneshwor, and Lalitpur districts, including Chyasal, Chapagau, and Thecho.

Demonstrators, mostly students, chanted “Don’t kill students” and demanded a complete political change. On Monday, clashes left 19 dead and more than 300 injured. Protesters vowed to continue the agitation even after the government lifted the social media ban.

Oli’s All-Party Meet Cancelled After Resignation

Earlier on Tuesday, Oli had called for an all-party meeting to discuss Nepal’s worsening crisis. He issued a statement announcing dialogue at 6 pm but did not specify the venue. Hours later, he resigned as protests reached the Parliament building and turned it into ashes. Youth inside the building were seen celebrating the fall of the Oli government and the burning of Parliament.

Indian Government Issues Travel Advisory

The Ministry of External Affairs in India issued a travel advisory warning its citizens to avoid travel to Nepal until stability returns. Indian nationals in Nepal were asked to stay indoors, avoid streets, and follow safety instructions from local authorities and the Indian Embassy. Emergency helplines were set up for assistance. The Indian government said, “Indian citizens are advised to defer travel until the situation has stabilised and exercise all due caution.”

Indian Embassy Helpline Numbers:

  • +977 980 860 2881 (WhatsApp enabled)

  • +977 981 032 6134 (WhatsApp enabled)

Army Likely to Take Control

As protests intensified, the Nepalese Army was put on alert. Chief of Army Staff Ashok Raj Sigdel is expected to address the nation. Reports suggest the Army may temporarily take charge to restore order.

Mayor Balendra Shah Gains Attention

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, a former rapper turned politician, openly supported the protests. Shah, known for the “Balen Effect” on social media since 2022, previously met the US ambassador in February 2024. His role in supporting students has made him a central figure in the current uprising.

