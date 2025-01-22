Kai Trump Shares Childhood Memories With Barron In Behind The Scenes Vlog

Kai Trump, the eldest grandchild of Donald Trump, recently opened up about her childhood memories, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the First Family. In a 14-minute vlog, which documents key moments from Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th U.S. President, Kai reflects on her experiences, including the swearing-in ceremony and family activities.

Childhood Fun at the White House

During the vlog, Kai fondly recalls moments spent with Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s youngest son, inside the White House. She reminisces about the games they used to play together, including hide-and-seek and soccer matches on the White House lawn. Kai even hinted that her upcoming vlog might feature another soccer match between her and Barron, inviting her followers to let her know if they’d like to see it.

Despite the excitement of the inauguration day, Kai shared that she was extremely fatigued, having only gotten four hours of sleep. She described the event as “the experience of a lifetime… a little bit crazy” but undeniably “memorable.”

Don Jr. Shares His Pride

In the vlog, Kai’s father, Don Jr., expressed his pride for her, calling her his “little smurf.” He also shared a moment when he asked her if she was willing to speak in front of 25,000 people, to which she confidently responded. He praised her ability to handle such a big moment with ease.

Later in the evening, the Trump family took some time to enjoy a quiet moment together for family photos. Ivanka, Tiffany, Don Jr., Eric, and their partners, along with Kai and Melania, joined President Trump for an unplanned portrait. The President also shared a special one-on-one photo with Kai.

Through her vlog, Kai Trump gave a rare and heartfelt insight into life with her family during a historic moment in their lives.

Read More : Supreme Leader Of Iran Declares Gaza Has Won The War