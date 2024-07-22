Kamala Harris: 'Honored' To Earn Biden's Endorsement, Vows To Unite Democrats And Defeat Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed gratitude for President Joe Biden’s endorsement and affirmed her commitment to securing the Democratic nomination for president in her first public statement following Biden’s surprising announcement.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she stated. The statement was issued by the Biden-Harris campaign, not the White House.

On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

Harris pledged to “do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party – and unite our nation – to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

She also thanked and praised Biden for his service, recognizing his legacy and the privilege of serving alongside him. “With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else,” Harris said.

Acknowledging the limited timeframe until Election Day, Harris pointed out, “There are 107 days until Election Day.”

“Together, we will fight. And together, we will win,” she affirmed.

