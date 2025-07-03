Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Home > World > Kurdish Fighters in Northern Iraq to Begin Disarmament

Kurdish Fighters in Northern Iraq to Begin Disarmament

The Kurdish militant group PKK said its fighters in northern Iraq will begin handing over weapons in July, the first concrete step toward disarmament after decades of conflict with Turkey. This follows a call from imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan to formally disband. About 40 fighters are expected to participate in the ceremony in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq.

The Kurdish militant group PKK announced it will start handing over weapons in northern Iraq,
The Kurdish militant group PKK announced it will start handing over weapons in northern Iraq, marking the first step in a historic disarmament process after 40 years of conflict.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 17:55:23 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A Kurdish militant group that has been fighting a long-running insurgency in Turkey announced on Thursday that its fighters in northern Iraq will start handing over their weapons in a move that marks the first concrete step toward disarmament in a peace process that could reshape the region, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

PKK Fighters to Surrender Arms in Sulaymaniyah

According to the report, the event will take place from 10-12 July in Sulaymaniyah, a city in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. 

In their Thursday announcement, the PKK stated, “A number of guerrilla militants will descend from the mountains and will bid adieu to their weapons in an attempt to announce their goodwill towards peace and democratic politics,” as reported by the AP.

An Iraqi Kurdish government official further told the publication on the condition of anonymity that some 40 members of the PKK are due to surrender their light arms to the regional authorities.

PKK to Disband After Four Decades of Conflict

In May, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) had declared that it would disband and give up armed conflict, signaling an end to more than 40 years of hostilities. This decision came after Abdullah Ocalan, the PKK’s imprisoned leader, urged the group earlier this year to hold a congress and formally disband and disarm.

Despite being jailed on an island off Istanbul since 1999, the 76-year-old is still reported to have strong influence over the Kurdish cause. His message to cease hostilities was regarded as a turning point toward peace following a war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since the 1980s.

The two biggest Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), run the regional government in northern Iraq. While the KDP dominates the Irbil regional capital and Dohuk city, Sulaymaniyah is controlled by the PUK.

ALSO READ: 94 Palestinians Killed in Gaza, Including Many Waiting for Aid, Authorities Say

Tags: Abdullah OcalaniraqKurdish militant groupPKKPKK disarmament
Advertisement

More News

Indian-Origin Mother Neha Gupta Arrested In Florida For Alleged Murder Of Young Daughter
NITI Aayog Charts Roadmap For India’s USD 1 Trillion Chemical Industry
Inside Michael Madsen’s Personal Life: His Marriages, Six Children And A Family Tragedy
Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress
Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone
Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury
Michael Madsen’s Health Struggles: From Personal Loss To Addiction Battles
Trump Scores 16M USD Settlement In ‘60 Minutes Kamala Harris’ Interview Dispute With Paramount- No Apologies, Just Checks
‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death
Kill Bill And Reservoir Dogs Actor, Michael Madsen, Dies At 67

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?