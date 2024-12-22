Kuwait Honours PM Modi With Its Highest Award: Here’s A Look At All 20 Global Accolades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Kuwait's highest honour, The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer, marking his 20th international accolade. PM Modi dedicated the award to the people of India and strong India-Kuwait ties. It honors heads of state and global leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Kuwait’s prestigious Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer on Sunday, marking the 20th international accolade conferred upon him by a nation.

The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Kuwait’s highest knighthood, is reserved for Heads of State, foreign sovereigns, and members of royal families as a symbol of friendship and goodwill.

Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi shared on X, “I am honoured to be conferred the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. I dedicate this honour to the people of India and to the strong friendship between India and Kuwait.”

يشرفني أن أحظى بوسام مبارك الكبير من صاحب السمو أمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح. وأهدي هذا التكريم إلى شعب الهند وإلى الصداقة القوية بين الهند والكويت. pic.twitter.com/jhfmtGn032 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2024

The award has previously been bestowed upon notable global leaders, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush, as well as the UK’s King Charles III (then Prince Charles).

أجريت مناقشات مثمرة مع سمو الشيخ أحمد عبد الله الأحمد الصباح، رئيس وزراء الكويت. تناولت محادثاتنا كامل نطاق العلاقات بين الهند والكويت، بما في ذلك التجارة والعلاقات بين الشعبين والمزيد. كما تم تبادل مذكرات التفاهم والاتفاقيات المهمة، مما سيعزز العلاقات الثنائية. pic.twitter.com/7Wt1Cha7Hu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2024

Recent International Accolades

This honour follows closely after PM Modi received Guyana’s highest national award, ‘The Order of Excellence’, during his visit to the South American nation last month.

During the ceremony, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali highlighted the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. In response, PM Modi expressed his gratitude, stating, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to my friend President Irfaan Ali for conferring upon me Guyana’s highest award. This is a living proof of your deep commitment to our relations which will continue to inspire us to move forward in every field.”

Kuwait bestows its highest honour, The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer, to PM @narendramodi. This marks the 20th international honour received by PM Modi. Take a look at the 20 prestigious international honours. #PMModiInKuwait #NewIndia #PMModiKuwaitVisit pic.twitter.com/LSWBbR9hvX — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) December 22, 2024

List Of Awards And Honours Received By Narendra Modi

2024

Kuwait: The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer

Guyana: The Order of Excellence

Barbados: The Order of Freedom

Nigeria: Grand Commander of the Order

Dominica: Dominica Award of Honour

2023

Russia: Order of St. Andrew the Apostle

Greece: Grand Cross of the Order of Honour

France: Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour

Egypt: Order of the Nile

Republic of Palau: Ebold Award

Papua New Guinea: The Order of Logohu

Fiji: Prestigious Companion of the Order of Fiji

2021

Bhutan: Order of the Druk Gyalpo

2020

United States: Legion of Merit

2019

Bahrain: King Hamad Order of the Renaissance

Maldives: The Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin

United Arab Emirates: Order of Zayed

Palestine: The Grand Collar of the State of Palestine

2016

Afghanistan: The State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan

Saudi Arabia: Order of King Abdulaziz

2004

Dominica: Dominica Award of Honour

