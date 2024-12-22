Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kuwait Honours PM Modi With Its Highest Award: Here’s A Look At All 20 Global Accolades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Kuwait’s prestigious Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer on Sunday, marking the 20th international accolade conferred upon him by a nation.

The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Kuwait’s highest knighthood, is reserved for Heads of State, foreign sovereigns, and members of royal families as a symbol of friendship and goodwill.

Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi shared on X, “I am honoured to be conferred the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. I dedicate this honour to the people of India and to the strong friendship between India and Kuwait.”

The award has previously been bestowed upon notable global leaders, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush, as well as the UK’s King Charles III (then Prince Charles).

Recent International Accolades

This honour follows closely after PM Modi received Guyana’s highest national award, ‘The Order of Excellence’, during his visit to the South American nation last month.

During the ceremony, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali highlighted the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. In response, PM Modi expressed his gratitude, stating, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to my friend President Irfaan Ali for conferring upon me Guyana’s highest award. This is a living proof of your deep commitment to our relations which will continue to inspire us to move forward in every field.”

List Of Awards And Honours Received By Narendra Modi

2024

Kuwait: The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer
Guyana: The Order of Excellence
Barbados: The Order of Freedom
Nigeria: Grand Commander of the Order
Dominica: Dominica Award of Honour

2023

Russia: Order of St. Andrew the Apostle
Greece: Grand Cross of the Order of Honour
France: Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour
Egypt: Order of the Nile
Republic of Palau: Ebold Award
Papua New Guinea: The Order of Logohu
Fiji: Prestigious Companion of the Order of Fiji

2021

Bhutan: Order of the Druk Gyalpo

2020

United States: Legion of Merit

2019

Bahrain: King Hamad Order of the Renaissance
Maldives: The Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin
United Arab Emirates: Order of Zayed
Palestine: The Grand Collar of the State of Palestine

2016

Afghanistan: The State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan
Saudi Arabia: Order of King Abdulaziz

2004

Dominica: Dominica Award of Honour

Filed under

kuwait Narendra Modi

