Kuwait: PM Narendra Modi Receives Guard Of Honour On Day 2, Hails Ties With Gulf

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kuwait is marking a historic moment for India’s relationship with the Gulf nation. For the first time in 43 years, an Indian Prime Minister has set foot in Kuwait, a country that shares a deep-rooted, historic bond with India. On Sunday, Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome at the Bayan Palace, where he was accorded a guard of honour by the Kuwaiti military. His host, the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was present during the ceremony, underscoring the importance of the visit.

Modi’s trip came at the invitation of the Emir, reflecting the growing ties between the two nations. During his visit, PM Modi highlighted the enduring and multifaceted relationship that spans trade, culture, and people-to-people connections. He emphasized that India’s growing presence in Kuwait, especially through the contributions of over a million Indians living and working in the country, plays a central role in strengthening bilateral ties.

Celebrating People-to-People Ties

On the first day of his visit, Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora at a vibrant ‘Hala Modi’ event in Kuwait City. He spoke to the community, acknowledging their valuable contributions to Kuwait’s development. He also visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp, engaging with Indian workers and offering them words of encouragement. His interactions underscored the vision of a “Viksit Bharat 2027” and his commitment to improving the lives of the working class abroad.

PM Modi’s presence among the Indian workers in Kuwait was symbolic of the deep connection India shares with Kuwait. The Prime Minister praised their tireless efforts and acknowledged their aspirations as key to realizing India’s dream of a developed nation.

Investment, Trade, and Cultural Diplomacy

During an interview with the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Modi discussed the expanding trade ties between India and Kuwait, particularly in non-oil sectors. He expressed his satisfaction with the growing presence of ‘Made in India’ products, ranging from automobiles to machinery, in the Kuwaiti market. Modi emphasized that India’s energy partnership with Kuwait remains a cornerstone of their relationship, but he also pointed to diversification in trade as essential for further growth.

India’s economic rise, highlighted by its leap from the 11th to the 5th largest economy in the past decade, was another central theme of Modi’s conversation. He reassured Kuwaiti investors that India, with its growing economy and ease of doing business, presents a wealth of opportunities. The Prime Minister noted that the future of both nations’ economic cooperation lies in infrastructure, technology, and sustainable growth.

Modi also acknowledged the deep cultural ties between the two nations, particularly in the areas of cinema and cuisine. Indian movies have gained a significant following in Kuwait, and Modi pointed to this cultural connection as an example of how the two countries continue to grow closer. He also pointed out that the shared values of peace, tolerance, and coexistence, which both India and Kuwait cherish, are central to their relationship.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the recent translation of the Ramayana and Mahabharata into Arabic by a Kuwaiti scholar, further strengthening the cultural exchange between the two nations.

Looking forward, Modi expressed his hopes for elevating India-Kuwait relations to a strategic partnership, with mutual benefits in energy, trade, investment, and defense. He highlighted the shared visions of both countries, particularly in transforming their economies and improving connectivity.

In closing, Modi emphasized the important role of the Indian community in Kuwait. With over a million Indians living and working in Kuwait, their contributions have been instrumental in shaping the bilateral relationship. Modi assured the community that the Indian government will continue to support them, and the Kuwaiti authorities recognize their invaluable role in strengthening the ties between the two countries.

This historic visit signals the beginning of a new chapter in the India-Kuwait relationship, one that promises growth, mutual respect, and continued cooperation across various sectors.

ALSO READ: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos To Tie The Knot With Lauren Sanchez In Lavish $600 Million Ceremony At Kevin Costner’s Ranch