Los Angeles Police Arrest 4 For Trying To Start New Fires As Death Toll Reaches 25

As the Palisades and Eaton wildfires claim 25 lives and leave destruction in their wake, Los Angeles police have arrested four individuals accused of deliberately starting new fires. These arrests highlight the grim challenges faced by a community already battling chaos and devastation.

Los Angeles police have apprehended four individuals on charges of arson for allegedly attempting to ignite new fires outside the wildfire zones, exacerbating the chaos as firefighters continue to battle the devastating Palisades and Eaton blazes. These fires have claimed 25 lives, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s latest update.

Arrests Outside Wildfire Zones

The suspects were arrested in separate incidents unrelated to the current wildfire zones, police officials confirmed on Tuesday. “These arrests underscore the recklessness and callousness of individuals who would exploit a tragic situation for destructive purposes,” said Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell during a press conference.

One of the suspects, Jose Gerardo Escobar, faces three arson charges and could serve up to nine years in prison, as per the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Escobar is accused of intentionally starting a fire on Friday in Azusa, California, located east of the Eaton Fire but not within an active wildfire zone.

Los Angeles Wildfires: Details of Additional Arson Incidents

In another case, a suspect allegedly used a barbecue lighter to ignite fires in North Hollywood on Sunday night. “Community reports led us to the suspect, who was already wanted for a felony arson warrant,” McDonnell said. Officers quickly detained the individual, who is now booked at the Van Nuys jail.

On Monday afternoon, a third arrest was made in Van Nuys, where a suspect was caught setting a nearby brush on fire. Firefighters, already battling the flames, managed to extinguish them before the situation escalated.

A fourth suspect was arrested in West Los Angeles after a witness observed them lighting a trash can on fire. Local community members directed responding officers to the scene, leading to a swift arrest. Surveillance footage later confirmed the suspect’s actions, and they were also booked for arson.

Los Angeles Wildfires: Community Surveillance Encouraged

Chief McDonnell urged residents to review footage from their home security systems and other recording devices to assist ongoing investigations. “Even the smallest detail from a ring camera or other surveillance device can make a significant difference,” he emphasized.

The arrests occur as wildfires continue to ravage the region, driven by strong Santa Ana winds predicted to intensify later this week. Thousands of homes remain evacuated, leaving properties vulnerable to looting.

In an effort to curb these crimes, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have enforced a strict curfew and increased patrols. Approximately 750 officers have been deployed to affected areas, supported by the National Guard.

A Community United Against Devastation

So far, 14 arrests have been made for various offenses, including curfew violations and burglary. Some looters were reportedly equipped with tools for breaking into empty homes.

The arson arrests come on the heels of a separate incident in Woodland Hills, where a homeless man, reportedly using a makeshift flamethrower, was tackled by bystanders while attempting to start new fires.

As the fires continue to spread, authorities and the community remain on high alert. “The resilience and cooperation of our residents are critical during these trying times,” McDonnell concluded.

