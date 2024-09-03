Lufthansa To Restart Operations To Israel’s Tel Aviv From Thursday

In the wake of Israel-Palestine, German airline Lufthansa is set to restart its flight Israel's capital Tel Aviv from Thursday.

This decision follows a series of extensions to a previous suspension that was set to last until September 4. Earlier, Lufthansa had announced flight suspension to Tel Aviv on early August.

What About Beirut Flights?

The airline’s flights to Beirut will set to remain suspended until September 30. Reveals Lufthansa in its emailed statement on monday.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Israel and Hamas has now heightened in Gaza. The tensions were reignited when Hamas Militants launched a surprise attack on music festival on October 7.

