Lynx Found in Scottish Highlands Dies After Illicit Release

One of four lynx that were illegally released into the Scottish Highlands has tragically died. The animal was captured near Kingussie, located in the Cairngorms National Park, on Friday but passed away overnight, despite efforts to save it.

One of four lynx that were illegally released into the Scottish Highlands has tragically died. The animal was captured near Kingussie, located in the Cairngorms National Park, on Friday but passed away overnight, despite efforts to save it.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), which had been involved in the humane capture and care of the lynx, reported the unfortunate death.

Humane Efforts To Capture Lynx

The lynx had been part of a group of four that were illegally set loose in the wild, and they were subsequently located and captured by wildlife conservationists. However, despite the extensive and humane efforts to safely capture and care for these animals, the death of one has brought a somber end to what had already been a challenging situation.

Dr. Helen Senn, the head of conservation at RZSS, shared her sadness: “After extensive efforts to capture these animals safely and humanely, we were very sad to discover that one of them has died overnight.” She added that the cause of death was still unknown, and a post-mortem would be conducted to learn more.

The Dangers of Abandoning Wildlife

Dr. Senn expressed concern over the decision to release the lynx into the wild without proper preparation or concern for their well-being. “Whatever the case, this unfortunate development just serves to further demonstrate the folly of abandoning these amazing animals in the wild, with no preparation or real concern for their welfare,” she said.

She noted that the release of the lynx into such a harsh environment without the necessary support had likely caused significant stress for the animals. “We can only imagine the stress that all four of the recovered lynx must have experienced after being thrust into an entirely new and extremely harsh environment to fend for themselves,” Senn added.

Care for the Surviving Lynx

The surviving lynx from the group has been transported to Edinburgh Zoo, where it will join the others for a period of quarantine. The RZSS confirmed that the lynx were tame and accustomed to human care.

Dr. Senn thanked the local community for their unwavering support during this difficult process. “I’d like to say a massive thank you to the local community who have been amazing throughout this entire episode, rallying around at short notice and supporting the team through some extremely challenging conditions,” she said.

Police Scotland has launched an investigation into how the lynx ended up in the Scottish Highlands. The authorities, along with wildlife experts, are continuing to examine the area where the animals were found to determine how they were released and who is responsible for the illegal action.