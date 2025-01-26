Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

M23 Forces Clash With South African Peacekeepers, Resulting In Nine Deaths In DR Congo

Nine South African peacekeepers killed in clashes with M23 rebels in DR Congo. SANDF and MONUSCO forces resist rebel advance on Goma.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
M23 Forces Clash With South African Peacekeepers, Resulting In Nine Deaths In DR Congo


In a tragic turn of events, nine South African peacekeepers have lost their lives in fierce clashes with M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that seven of the fallen soldiers were part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission, while two were serving with the United Nations peacekeeping force, MONUSCO.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The conflict erupted as M23 rebels launched an aggressive attack on the town of Sake, located just 27 kilometers west of Goma, one of the last major routes into the provincial capital still under government control. The SANDF, along with Congolese troops and other allied forces, valiantly resisted the rebel advance, managing to push back the M23 fighters.

The M23 group, primarily composed of ethnic Tutsis who broke away from the Congolese army over a decade ago, has been a significant player in the ongoing conflict in the mineral-rich eastern Congo. The region has been plagued by violence and instability for decades, with numerous armed groups vying for control over valuable resources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The international community, including the United Nations and the United States, has accused neighboring Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels. Despite Rwanda’s denial of these allegations, U.N. experts estimate that up to 4,000 Rwandan troops are present in the DRC.

The loss of these brave peacekeepers underscores the immense challenges faced by those striving to bring peace and stability to the region. The SANDF and MONUSCO have been working tirelessly to protect civilians and prevent the rebels from advancing further. The situation remains volatile, with ongoing efforts to secure the area and provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict.

As the international community continues to monitor the situation, there is a renewed call for all parties involved to engage in dialogue and seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The sacrifices made by the South African peacekeepers serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost of war and the urgent need for lasting peace in the DRC.

ALSO READ: Trump Ousts Over A Dozen Government Watchdogs

Filed under

South Africa world

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Republic Day 2025: Inspirational Quotes From Our Leaders To Reflect On This January 26

Republic Day 2025: Inspirational Quotes From Our Leaders To Reflect On This January 26

‘We Wish Dad Was Here’, Pankaj Udhas’ Daughter Nayaab on His Padma Bhushan Honor

‘We Wish Dad Was Here’, Pankaj Udhas’ Daughter Nayaab on His Padma Bhushan Honor

Trump Ousts Over A Dozen Government Watchdogs

Trump Ousts Over A Dozen Government Watchdogs

Who Is 100-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Libya Lobo Sardesai, Padma Shri Honoree

Who Is 100-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Libya Lobo Sardesai, Padma Shri Honoree

US Stops Issuing Gender-Neutral ‘X’ Passports As Per Trump’s Directive

US Stops Issuing Gender-Neutral ‘X’ Passports As Per Trump’s Directive

Entertainment

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million To This Desperate Housewives Star

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would Likely Get Divorced 18 Years Later

Shahid Kapoor Agrees With Imtiaz Ali, Says Geet And Aditya from Jab We Met Would

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox