Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush Region

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Saturday.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Saturday. The quake occurred at a depth of 123 kilometres.

EMSC primarily recorded the tremor as a magnitude 5.5 before revising it. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Hindu Kush region, known for its frequent seismic activity, lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates, making it prone to earthquakes. Authorities continue to monitor the situation for any aftershocks. (Reuters Inputs)

