LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says

Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says

Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 23:43:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Brazil announced on Friday the resumption of chicken exports to Malaysia, which had been halted after a May bird flu outbreak in the southern region of the Latin American country. In a statement, Brazil's agriculture ministry said the agreement to resume exports came during an official visit by Brazilian officials to the Asian country. (Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 11:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

ONTARIO PREMIER FORD SAYS PROVINCE WILL PAUSE U.S. AD CAMPAIGN MONDAY SO TRADE TALKS CAN RESUME

UPDATE 1-US launches investigation into China's compliance with 2020 trade deal

Harvard University On High Alert After Shooting Incident In Cambridge, Police Launch Manhunt

Med crude-Urals differentials ease on firmer freight rates to Asia

Championship chasers can't count on help at Martinsville

LATEST NEWS

Isha And Akash Ambani’s Lavish Birthday Party Turns Jamnagar Into Bollywood Hub

Serena Williams and Mario Draghi receive royal award in Spain

US dollar set for modest weekly gain after soft inflation data

Tennis legend Serena Williams and economist Mario Draghi receive royal award in Spain

Bosch warns production at risk as Nexperia dispute hits auto suppliers

Humbert into Basel Open semi-finals, two other matches end in retirements

India’s Maritime Strength Rises With Mahe, First Indigenously Built Anti-Submarine Ship: All You Need to Know

Jon Bon Jovi 'grateful and humble' to tour again after vocal cord surgery

Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says

US FDA approves Bayer's menopause relief drug

Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says
Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says
Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says
Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says

QUICK LINKS