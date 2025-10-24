Malaysia reopens market for Brazilian chicken meat, Brazil says

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Brazil announced on Friday the resumption of chicken exports to Malaysia, which had been halted after a May bird flu outbreak in the southern region of the Latin American country. In a statement, Brazil's agriculture ministry said the agreement to resume exports came during an official visit by Brazilian officials to the Asian country. (Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

