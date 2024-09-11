Maldivian Ministers Who Mocked Modi Step Down Before Muizzu’s India Trip

Ahead of President Mohamed Muizzu’s upcoming visit to India, two Maldivian ministers who had previously mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have resigned. Reports Reuters on Wednesday.

A government official, speaking to AFP News, revealed, that these two ministers resigned, citing “personal reasons.”

Meanwhile earlier this year, the ministers Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, were suspended, after they made derogatory comments about Modi on social media.

These minister allegedly called Modi a “clown,” “terrorist,” and “puppet of Israel.” These remarks were made in response to Modi’s promotion of tourism in Lakshadweep. This promotion was viewed against Muizzu’s pro-China stance and his intention to shift away from the Maldives’ “India first” policy.

Later, these comments provoked significant backlash in India. Thus, triggering social media campaign, that affected tourism to Maldives.

Meanwhile, President Muizzu is scheduled to visit India soon, marking his second visit since attending Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. Muizzu has expressed enthusiasm about the visit, highlighting that strengthening ties with India will contribute to the Maldives’ prosperity.

