Man Allegedly Drugged Wife and Invited Strangers To Rape Her Over 10 Years

A disturbing case has unfolded in France, where a 71-year-old man is on trial for allegedly drugging his wife and orchestrating the rape of the 72-year-old woman by dozens of strangers over a decade. The trial, held in Avignon, has shocked the nation with its grim details and the sheer scale of the alleged abuse.

The accused, Dominique P., a former employee of the French state-owned power utility EDF, faces charges alongside 50 men who are also being tried for their involvement. The group is accused of committing a total of 92 rapes, with 51 of the perpetrators identified by authorities.

According to the prosecution, the abuse began in 2011 when the couple lived near Paris and continued after their move to Mazan in 2013. Dominique P. reportedly used powerful sedatives, including Temesta, to incapacitate his wife, rendering her unaware of the abuse. The trial has revealed that Dominique P. took part in the rapes, filmed the assaults, and even encouraged others to use degrading language.

Investigators discovered numerous incriminating photographs and videos on Dominique P.’s computer, showing his wife unconscious and in a fetal position. The evidence also included disturbing online communications where Dominique P. recruited men to participate in the assaults.

The accused men come from various backgrounds, including a forklift driver, a fire brigade officer, a company boss, and a journalist. While some participated only once, others were involved multiple times. Many claimed they believed they were engaging in consensual acts with a “libertine couple,” though Dominique P. has stated that all were aware his wife was drugged.

Trial and Public Reaction

The trial, which is expected to last until December 20, is being held in open court, as per the wishes of the victim. Her lawyers, Stephane Babonneau and Antoine Camus, have emphasized her desire for full transparency to prevent similar incidents in the future. The woman, supported by her children, opted against a closed trial, rejecting any notion that her attackers would prefer secrecy.

Dominique P., who has previously been charged with a 1991 murder and rape—crimes he denies—faces further scrutiny regarding his psychological state. Experts have indicated that while he does not appear mentally ill, he exhibits a troubling need for dominance over women.

The case has ignited protests from feminists and sparked a national conversation about sexual violence and justice. Dominique P.’s defence, which portrays him as being ashamed and addicted to his actions, contrasts sharply with the public outrage and the gravity of the charges.

As the trial progresses, it remains a stark reminder of the profound impact of sexual violence and the urgent need for justice for survivors.

