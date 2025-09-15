Marco Rubio Visits Israel For Talks With Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Backlash Over Qatar Strike

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Israel for high-stakes talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeking to limit diplomatic damage following an Israeli missile strike on Doha, according to a report published by The Guardian Sunday. The attack, intended to target Hamas leadership, instead killed aides and a Qatari security officer, in a move that has seemingly rattled key Arab allies and infuriated long-time US partner Qatar.

Netanyahu and Rubio Tour Jerusalem Sites

On Sunday, Netanyahu took Rubio to Jerusalem‘s Western Wall, where the duo placed their prayer notes between the stones.

“This alliance has never been stronger,“ Netanyahu told reporters. “It‘s as strong, as durable as the stones in the Western Wall that we just touched.”

Rubio, notably silent at the moment, is also expected to convey US President Donald Trump‘s stated unease over the strike.







Qatar Calls for Accountability

Ahead of an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic leaders in Doha, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani criticised the strike, reportedly saying at the time, “Stop using double standards,” as he called for the international community to punish Israel for its “crimes“.

Rubio Balances Criticism and Support

Speaking before his departure, Rubio addressed the strikes and said, “Obviously, we are not happy about it. The president was not happy about it. Now we need to move forward and figure out what comes next.” He added that the incident was “not going to change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis.“

Israel Stays Defiant

The Israeli government has downplayed any tensions with the Trump administration, with Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon recently telling Israeli army radio, “We are coordinated with [the US]… the American reaction was reasonable.“

“From our perspective, we delivered the clear message that we will pursue the terrorists everywhere,” The Guardian quoted Danon as saying.

Focus on Jerusalem ‘ s Archaeology

Rubio‘s visit, the report said, included stops at archaeological sites that reinforce Jewish historical claims to Jerusalem, which is seen as key to American evangelical support for Israel. On Monday, he is scheduled to tour the City of David site in Silwan, which is reportedly run by a settler group.

Gaza Offensive Continues

Meanwhile, Israel‘s offensive in Gaza continues. The IDF destroyed three more apartment blocks Sunday, while claiming that Hamas had placed surveillance gear on rooftops. At least 13 Palestinians were killed, with dozens wounded, The Guardian reported, citing local hospitals.

UK Visit Next

Rubio will head to the UK next, where policy on Israel and potential Palestinian state recognition are expected to be on the agenda. On Friday, the UN General Assembly voted 142–10 in favor of a two-state solution.

