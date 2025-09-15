Marco Rubio Visits Israel For Talks With Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Backlash Over Qatar Strike
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > World > Marco Rubio Visits Israel For Talks With Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Backlash Over Qatar Strike

Marco Rubio Visits Israel For Talks With Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Backlash Over Qatar Strike

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Israel to manage tensions after an Israeli strike in Doha. He met with Netanyahu, toured Jerusalem sites, and reaffirmed US-Israel ties despite Trump's anger. The visit comes amid escalating violence in Gaza and diplomatic strain across the Arab world.

Marco Rubio is visiting Israel to contain fallout from Qatar drone strike. Talks with Netanyahu are expected to cover Gaza war, US-Israel ties, and rising calls to recognise Palestine. (Photo: X/@SecRubio)
Marco Rubio is visiting Israel to contain fallout from Qatar drone strike. Talks with Netanyahu are expected to cover Gaza war, US-Israel ties, and rising calls to recognise Palestine. (Photo: X/@SecRubio)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 15, 2025 01:49:02 IST

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Israel for high-stakes talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeking to limit diplomatic damage following an Israeli missile strike on Doha, according to a report published by The Guardian Sunday. The attack, intended to target Hamas leadership, instead killed aides and a Qatari security officer, in a move that has seemingly rattled key Arab allies and infuriated long-time US partner Qatar.

Netanyahu and Rubio Tour Jerusalem Sites

On Sunday, Netanyahu took Rubio to Jerusalems Western Wall, where the duo placed their prayer notes between the stones.

This alliance has never been stronger, Netanyahu told reporters.Its as strong, as durable as the stones in the Western Wall that we just touched.”

Rubio, notably silent at the moment, is also expected to convey US President Donald Trumps stated unease over the strike.



Qatar Calls for Accountability

Ahead of an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic leaders in Doha, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani criticised the strike, reportedly saying at the time, “Stop using double standards,” as he called for the international community to punish Israel for its crimes.

Rubio Balances Criticism and Support

Speaking before his departure, Rubio addressed the strikes and said, “Obviously, we are not happy about it. The president was not happy about it. Now we need to move forward and figure out what comes next.” He added that the incident was not going to change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis.

Israel Stays Defiant

The Israeli government has downplayed any tensions with the Trump administration, with Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon recently telling Israeli army radio, “We are coordinated with [the US]… the American reaction was reasonable.

From our perspective, we delivered the clear message that we will pursue the terrorists everywhere,” The Guardian quoted Danon as saying.

Focus on Jerusalems Archaeology

Rubios visit, the report said, included stops at archaeological sites that reinforce Jewish historical claims to Jerusalem, which is seen as key to American evangelical support for Israel. On Monday, he is scheduled to tour the City of David site in Silwan, which is reportedly run by a settler group.

Gaza Offensive Continues

Meanwhile, Israels offensive in Gaza continues. The IDF destroyed three more apartment blocks Sunday, while claiming that Hamas had placed surveillance gear on rooftops. At least 13 Palestinians were killed, with dozens wounded, The Guardian reported, citing local hospitals.

UK Visit Next

Rubio will head to the UK next, where policy on Israel and potential Palestinian state recognition are expected to be on the agenda. On Friday, the UN General Assembly voted 142–10 in favor of a two-state solution.

ALSO READ: Israel Could Have Gone Groundside Against Hamas in Qatar – Here’s Why They Didn’t

RELATED News

Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless
Russia-Ukraine War: Romania Condemns Moscow Drone Breach, Scrambles Jets
Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan
Normalcy returns to Nepal post protests, traffic restored
Israel Could Have Gone Groundside Against Hamas in Qatar – Here’s Why They Didn’t

LATEST NEWS

Real estate investors shift focus beyond metros as tier 2 & 3 cities show strong growth: RISE Infraventures COO
Were ready to shake hands, our opposition didn't: Pak coach explains captain's absence during post-match presentation
‘We Are Leaving This World…..’: 37-Year-Old Lady, Mentally Ill Son Allegedly Jumps To Death Of 13th Floor In Noida
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Ladakh's Leh
This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?
Indian filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' shines at TIFF, secures second runner-up at International People's Choice Award
Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: India Clinches 10th T20I Victory Over Pakistan, Continues Dominance
Kadal Kondattam 2025: Tamil Nadu athletes seal dominance as India's premier Ocean Sports Festival concludes in style
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates Win to Armed Forces, Remembers Pahalgam Attack Victims
Marco Rubio Visits Israel For Talks With Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Backlash Over Qatar Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Marco Rubio Visits Israel For Talks With Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Backlash Over Qatar Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Marco Rubio Visits Israel For Talks With Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Backlash Over Qatar Strike
Marco Rubio Visits Israel For Talks With Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Backlash Over Qatar Strike
Marco Rubio Visits Israel For Talks With Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Backlash Over Qatar Strike
Marco Rubio Visits Israel For Talks With Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Backlash Over Qatar Strike

QUICK LINKS