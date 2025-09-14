Israel Could Have Gone Groundside Against Hamas in Qatar – Here’s Why They Didn’t

Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, decided not to send ground agents to kill Hamas leaders in Qatar, according to The Washington Post, which cited two Israeli officials.

Mossad’s chief, David Barnea, opposed the idea because he worried it could damage the relationship Israel had built with Qatar. Qatar has been hosting Hamas leaders and acting as a mediator in ceasefire talks with Israel for several years, even before the attacks on October 7, 2023.

Mossad Rejected a Ground Operation

“One of the Israelis familiar with the matter said, ‘This time, Mossad was unwilling to do it on the ground.’ The official explained that Qatar was seen as an important partner in negotiations with Hamas,” the report said.

Because Mossad was hesitant to carry out a ground operation, Israel’s government decided to use airstrikes instead. On Tuesday, Israel targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar’s capital, killing five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer. The attack drew strong international criticism, including from Gulf countries allied with the United States, Israel’s main supporter.

Another Israeli official noted that Mossad had questioned the timing of the attack. “We can get them (Hamas leaders) in one, two, or four years from now, and Mossad knows how to do it. Why do it now?” the official said.

Israeli Officials Question Timings

Mossad was not the only one concerned. Israel’s defense forces chief, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, also objected to the timing, fearing it could harm ongoing negotiations. But strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer and defense minister Israel Katz supported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to move forward.

Former Israeli official and analyst Nimrod Novik suggested that Netanyahu’s attack on Qatar could have been a warning. It might have been aimed at stopping a plan from the Trump administration he did not like, or sending a message to Gulf countries supporting Palestinian statehood.

Airstrikes in Qatar a Message to Arab World?

Novik added, “The same person who asked Qatar to host Hamas, fund Hamas, and mediate with Hamas has suddenly become hostile to the same regime. If you want to show that you don’t trust Qatar, nothing sends that message more clearly than a military strike in Qatar.”

In short, while Mossad preferred patience and negotiation, political leaders pushed for an airstrike in Qatar, leading to the deaths of several Hamas members and creating international tension.

