Home > World > UAE Slams Netanyahu: Is Islamic World Seeking Collective Response to Israel After Qatar Attack?

UAE Slams Netanyahu: Is Islamic World Seeking Collective Response to Israel After Qatar Attack?

The UAE summoned Israel’s ambassador after a failed Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha killed six others. Tensions rise as Netanyahu warned Qatar to act against Hamas, calling it “justice.” Qatar, key mediator in Gaza talks, will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit to decide a joint response.

The UAE signed peace agreement with Israel in 2020. (Image Credit - X)
The UAE signed peace agreement with Israel in 2020. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 12, 2025 17:02:19 IST

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) called in the Israeli ambassador on Friday after Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, according to Israeli broadcaster KAN. The move showed growing tensions between the two countries, which have developed strong economic and defence ties in recent years.

Even before Tuesday’s strike on Doha, relations were strained. The UAE had strongly opposed Israel’s earlier plan to annex parts of the West Bank, calling it a “red line.”

Israel’s attempt to kill Hamas political leaders in Qatar drew widespread international criticism. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the action, warning Qatar to either expel Hamas officials or “bring them to justice, because if you don’t, we will.”

UAE Pushes for Regional Unity in the Wake of Israeli Attacks

The UAE condemned Netanyahu’s remarks as “hostile.” Moreover, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan visited other Gulf states to build a joint response to Israel’s actions. Neither the UAE nor Israel’s foreign ministries commented on the reports.

The strike on Doha is considered sensitive because Qatar has been hosting talks to try to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas fighters attacked Israel. Israel claimed around 1,200 people were dead, most of them civilians, and the fighters took about 251 hostages. Since then, more than 64,000 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza, local health authorities say.

The UAE, a major oil producer and regional trade hub, signed a U.S.-brokered peace deal with Israel in 2020 under the Abraham Accords. That agreement opened the way for close economic, trade, and security cooperation between the two countries.

Israeli Strikes on Qatar Kill Six

Earlier, Israel targeted top leaders of Hamas living in Qatar’s capital city Doha on September 9. Reports said Israeli forces used guided munitions to attack the building, believed to be the residence of the commanders of the Palestinian group.

While the attack failed in its motive of killing Hamas leadership, five other individuals, believed to be their relatives, were killed in the blasts. A Qatari security official of the building was also dead in the attack.

In response, Qatar has called for an urgent meeting of the Arab-Islamic world, set to be hosted in Doha on Sunday and Monday. Reports suggest the nations would discuss the appropriate response to Israel after the attacks.

Also Read: Israel Just Launched Strikes in Qatar! You Won’t Believe Who Was Targeted

UAE Slams Netanyahu: Is Islamic World Seeking Collective Response to Israel After Qatar Attack?

UAE Slams Netanyahu: Is Islamic World Seeking Collective Response to Israel After Qatar Attack?

