Muslim Arab World Threatens All-Out War Against Israel, Saudi, UAE, Qatar And Turkey Unite, Issue Big Statements

The Arab world has strongly responded to the Israeli airstrikes in Doha, Qatar, that targeted Hamas leaders. The leaders of several Muslim countries issued threatening statements while condemning the Israeli attacks as a violation of international law and Qatar’s sovereignty.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani described the Israeli airstrike as “state terrorism” and said it threatened the security and stability of the entire region.

“Qatar… reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack,” Sheikh Mohammed declared at a late-night press conference. “We believe that today we have reached a pivotal moment. There must be a response from the entire region to such barbaric actions.”

Arab Leaders Furious, Express Solidarity with Qatar

According to reports, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein are expected to travel to Qatar on Wednesday.

Similarly, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to visit Doha on Thursday in a show of regional solidarity.

According to a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani to express solidarity.

The statement added that Saudi Arabia offers “full support for the sisterly State of Qatar, and its condemnation of the blatant Israeli attack on the sisterly State of Qatar, which constitutes a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms.”

The ministry further said Saudi Arabia is “deploying all its capabilities” to assist Qatar in “protecting its security and preserving its sovereignty.”

UAE, Jordan Condemn Israel’s Actions

Despite maintaining diplomatic ties with Israel, the United Arab Emirates issued a strong condemnation. UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed said the country was in “full solidarity with dear Qatar” and denounced the attack “in the strongest terms.”

Jordan also condemned the strike, with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi describing it as “a blatant violation of international law, a serious threat to the security of the brotherly Qatari people and residents of Qatar, and an extension of the brutal Israeli aggression that threatens the security and stability of the region.”

عبدالله بن زايد يدين بأشد العبارات الاعتداء الإسرائيلي السافر على الدوحةhttps://t.co/yGteoDjAbA pic.twitter.com/NM203jkrYR — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) September 9, 2025

“Israel will continue to persist in its aggression, its brutal wars, its violations of international law, and its threat to regional and international peace and security unless the international community, especially the Security Council, takes the necessary steps to deter it and curb its aggression,” Safadi warned.

Palestinian Authority, Turkey Join Condemnation

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also denounced the strike, calling it “blatant Israeli aggression against Qatar.” In a statement, he said the airstrikes represented “a grave violation of international law and an escalation that threatens security and stability in the region.”

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry echoed the criticism, saying the attack showed that Israel is not seeking peace.

“The targeting of the Hamas negotiating delegation while ceasefire talks continue shows that Israel does not aim to reach peace, but rather continue the war,” the ministry stated. “This situation is clear proof that Israel has adopted its expansionist politics in the region and terrorism as a state policy.”

Also Read: Israel Just Launched Strikes in Qatar! You Won’t Believe Who Was Targeted