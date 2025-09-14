You Are Not Alone: Arab-Islamic World Joins Qatar Against Israel After Doha Attacks
Home > World > You Are Not Alone: Arab-Islamic World Joins Qatar Against Israel After Doha Attacks

You Are Not Alone: Arab-Islamic World Joins Qatar Against Israel After Doha Attacks

Arab and Islamic leaders hold an emergency summit in Doha to back Qatar after Israel’s strike on Hamas members. The attack killed five, sparking Gulf tensions. Qatar, a Gaza mediator, condemned Israel; the UAE and U.S. called for stability and peace, while Netanyahu pressed Qatar on Hamas leaders.

The OIC has supported Qatar as tensions with Israel rise. (Image - X)
The OIC has supported Qatar as tensions with Israel rise. (Image - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 14, 2025 19:01:24 IST

Arab and Islamic leaders are meeting in Doha on Monday for an emergency summit to show support for Qatar after last week’s Israeli strike on Hamas members inside the Gulf state.

The Israeli attack killed five Hamas fighters but none of its senior leaders, according to the group. The incident pushed U.S.-backed Gulf Arab states to close ranks, creating new tensions between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which signed a peace deal with Israel in 2020.

A Two-Day Summit

The summit, which involves the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, began on Sunday with foreign ministers drafting a resolution. Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper the meeting sends a clear message: “Qatar is not alone … Arab and Islamic states stand by it.”

Israel has faced heavy criticism over the September 9 strike. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the move, warning Qatar that it must expel Hamas leaders living in Doha or “bring them to justice, because if you don’t, we will.”

Qatar Accuses Israel of ‘State Terrorism’

Qatar, which has long acted as a mediator in the Gaza conflict, accused Israel of destroying peace efforts. It also said Netanyahu was practicing “state terrorism.” A Qatari internal security officer was among those killed in the attack.

U.S. President Donald Trump also voiced displeasure, saying the Israeli strike did not help either Israeli or American goals. He called Qatar a close ally working hard to broker peace, though he added that removing Hamas remained “a worthy goal.” After the attack, Trump assured Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani that such an incident “will not happen again” on Qatari soil.

Will Hamas Release Israeli Captives?

Netanyahu argued on Saturday that removing Hamas leaders in Qatar would be the fastest way to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza and to end the ongoing war. Hamas still holds 48 captives.

The UAE reacted strongly to Netanyahu’s remarks, summoning Israel’s deputy ambassador on Friday and calling his comments hostile. It also stressed that Qatar’s stability is essential to the security of all Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia.

Israel’s war in Gaza, which began after Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attacks that killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, has so far killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza authorities. Qatar, along with the U.S., continues to push for a ceasefire deal that would also secure the release of hostages.

You Are Not Alone: Arab-Islamic World Joins Qatar Against Israel After Doha Attacks

You Are Not Alone: Arab-Islamic World Joins Qatar Against Israel After Doha Attacks
You Are Not Alone: Arab-Islamic World Joins Qatar Against Israel After Doha Attacks
You Are Not Alone: Arab-Islamic World Joins Qatar Against Israel After Doha Attacks
You Are Not Alone: Arab-Islamic World Joins Qatar Against Israel After Doha Attacks

