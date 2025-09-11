LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Hezbollah Slams Israel’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan; Issues Dire Warning to Arab Neighbors After Qatar Attack

Hezbollah Slams Israel’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan; Issues Dire Warning to Arab Neighbors After Qatar Attack

Hezbollah’s Naim Kassem warned that Israel’s strike on Qatar is a message to Gulf states, saying they could be targeted next. He rejected calls to disarm, accused Israel of daily attacks in Lebanon, and urged Arab countries to back resistance groups. The 14-month war killed thousands.

Hezbollah has warned that Israel will attack every Arab nation in future. (X/GCC)
Hezbollah has warned that Israel will attack every Arab nation in future. (X/GCC)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 11, 2025 01:16:51 IST

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement warned on Wednesday that Israel’s recent strike in Qatar is a message to wealthy Gulf nations, suggesting they too could be targeted in the future if militant groups are defeated.

Naim Kassem’s statement came a day after Israel bombed sites in Qatar’s capital, Doha, aiming to hit Hamas’s political leadership. While the top Hamas leaders survived, the strike killed five lower-level members of the group and a Qatari security officer. Qatar has played an important role as a mediator in the Gaza war.

Hezbollah Chief Supports Qatar

“We stand with Qatar, which suffered aggression, and we also support Palestinian resistance,” Kassem said. He accused Israel of seeking to expand its control and establish a “Greater Israel” across the Middle East.

His comments came just days after Lebanon’s government approved a military plan to disarm Hezbollah. The group is supported by Iran and lost much of its strength in a 14-month war against Israel. The war came to an end after the U.S. intervened and mediated a peace deal.

Hezbollah Claims Arab Countries Will Be Next Target of Israel 

Kassem said that Israel failed to achieve its expansionist goals because of the presence of resistance groups in Lebanon, Gaza, and other parts of the region. He also urged Gulf states to give political, financial, and social support to these groups. “If the enemy defeats the resistance, and it will not, your turn will be next,” he warned, pointing at Gulf countries like Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which have normalized ties with Israel.

He added the ceasefire that ended the war has not stopped Israel’s attacks. He claimed Israel still carries out airstrikes in Lebanon almost every day, mainly against Hezbollah members. Israel says these strikes are meant to stop Hezbollah from regaining strength after losing many of its leaders in the war.

Hezbollah Dismisses Disarmament Calls

Kassem also called for unity in Lebanon. He said Hezbollah’s weapons could only be discussed as part of a national security plan. He rejected calls to disarm before Israel gives up five hills it occupies in Lebanon and stops its attacks.

The Israel-Hezbollah war caused heavy damage in the region. The World Bank said more than 4,000 people were killed in Lebanon, including many civilians, and losses were worth about $11 billion. In Israel, 127 people died, including 80 soldiers.

Also Read – Israel Assures Troop Pullback in Lebanon, But Only If Hezbollah Is Disarmed – What We Know

Tags: hezbollahisraelqatar

RELATED News

"It's always better when we talk": USIBC President Atul Keshap on India-US ties
How Charlie Kirk, A College Dropout, Became A Millionaire And One Of Donald Trump’s Closest Allies
What Modi Said To Qatar Emir Over Israel’s Strike On Doha, Details Here
Marco Rubio, Wang Yi hold call on bilateral, global issues
Who Is Charlie Kirk? Donald Trump Ally, Conservative Activist, Founder Of Turning Point USA, Shot At UVU Event

LATEST NEWS

India skipper Suryakumar impressed by "phenomenal" Abhishek, UAE captain Waseem rues losing wickets in cluster
Should You Worry? ECI Holds Third CEOs Conference This Year For Nationwide SIR
Eknath Shinde speaks to stranded Maharashtra tourists in Nepal, assures help for safe return
CP Radhakrishnan To Take Oath As Vice President On Sept 12, Know The Whole Process
Chiranjeevi shares adorable picture with Varun Tej's son
Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals why he lost weight after 'The Smashing Machine'
MoU inked between India and Mexico for trade boost: Mexico's Business Coordinating Council chief
If Arshdeep…: UAE coach Lalchand underscores quality of India's bowling attack, rues lack of patience from his side
Government’s Strike On Naxalism: One Killed In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, Declining Trend Continues
Hezbollah Slams Israel’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan; Issues Dire Warning to Arab Neighbors After Qatar Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hezbollah Slams Israel’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan; Issues Dire Warning to Arab Neighbors After Qatar Attack

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hezbollah Slams Israel’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan; Issues Dire Warning to Arab Neighbors After Qatar Attack
Hezbollah Slams Israel’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan; Issues Dire Warning to Arab Neighbors After Qatar Attack
Hezbollah Slams Israel’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan; Issues Dire Warning to Arab Neighbors After Qatar Attack
Hezbollah Slams Israel’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan; Issues Dire Warning to Arab Neighbors After Qatar Attack

QUICK LINKS