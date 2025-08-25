LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel Assures Troop Pullback in Lebanon, But Only If Hezbollah Is Disarmed – What We Know

Israel Assures Troop Pullback in Lebanon, But Only If Hezbollah Is Disarmed – What We Know

Israel has declared it will reduce its troops in southern Lebanon if the Lebanese Armed Forces take active steps to disarm Hezbollah, signalling a move toward de-escalation amid US-led diplomacy.

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: X)
Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 25, 2025 17:55:16 IST

Israel on Monday announced that it would engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of its military presence in southern Lebanon but only if the Lebanese Armed Forces begin disarming the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, news agency Reuters reported. The latest move comes amid ongoing US efforts to broker truce in the region.

Netanyahu, US Envoy Push for a Plan

The statement followed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s meeting with US special envoy Tom Barrack, whos been driving a plan that is centered on dismantling Hezbollah‘s arsenal and drawing Israeli troops back from five positions inside Lebanon. While the Israeli announcement called the Lebanese cabinets recent decision to task its army with drawing up a disarmament plan momentous,it stopped short of confirming a full Israeli withdrawal in case the plan advances.

The US-backed deal originally stipulated that Israel would exit within two months of the ceasefire agreement, thereby paving way for the Lebanese army to regain control over southern territory long dominated by Hezbollah.

Lebanese Disarmament Plan Faces Resistance

Earlier this month, Lebanons cabinet directed the country’s army to draft a blueprint for establishing state control over arms by December, in what many see as a direct challenge to Hezbollah. The militia, however, has seemingly rejected such calls. Netanyahu’s office signalled that Israel stood ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah,though the officials didnt clarify what that support would entail.

Meanwhile, Barrack reiterated that Israel should support the disarmament plan if it hopes to see troops pulled back.

Continued Tensions Amid Steps Toward Peace

Israel has in recent times continued periodic airstrikes in Lebanon, targetting Hezbollah‘s positions and weapons caches. At the same time, some Palestinian factions in Lebanon appear to have made small moves toward disarmament, by handing over arms to the Lebanese Armed Forces last week.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Makes Big Statement On Hezbollah’s Disarmament, Signals Support For Lebanon

Tags: hezbollahIsrael newsLebanon news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Israel Assures Troop Pullback in Lebanon, But Only If Hezbollah Is Disarmed – What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel Assures Troop Pullback in Lebanon, But Only If Hezbollah Is Disarmed – What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israel Assures Troop Pullback in Lebanon, But Only If Hezbollah Is Disarmed – What We Know
Israel Assures Troop Pullback in Lebanon, But Only If Hezbollah Is Disarmed – What We Know
Israel Assures Troop Pullback in Lebanon, But Only If Hezbollah Is Disarmed – What We Know
Israel Assures Troop Pullback in Lebanon, But Only If Hezbollah Is Disarmed – What We Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?