Israel Assures Troop Pullback in Lebanon, But Only If Hezbollah Is Disarmed – What We Know

Israel on Monday announced that it would “engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction“ of its military presence in southern Lebanon but only if the Lebanese Armed Forces begin disarming the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, news agency Reuters reported. The latest move comes amid ongoing US efforts to broker truce in the region.

Netanyahu, U S Envoy Push for a Plan

The statement followed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s meeting with US special envoy Tom Barrack, who‘s been driving a plan that is centered on dismantling Hezbollah‘s arsenal and drawing Israeli troops back from five positions inside Lebanon. While the Israeli announcement called the Lebanese cabinet‘s recent decision to task its army with drawing up a disarmament plan “momentous,” it stopped short of confirming a full Israeli withdrawal in case the plan advances.

The US-backed deal originally stipulated that Israel would exit within two months of the ceasefire agreement, thereby paving way for the Lebanese army to regain control over southern territory long dominated by Hezbollah.

Lebanese Disarmament Plan Faces Resistance

Earlier this month, Lebanon‘s cabinet directed the country’s army to draft a blueprint for establishing state control over arms by December, in what many see as a direct challenge to Hezbollah. The militia, however, has seemingly rejected such calls. Netanyahu’s office signalled that “Israel stood ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah,” though the officials didn‘t clarify what that support would entail.

Meanwhile, Barrack reiterated that Israel should support the disarmament plan if it hopes to see troops pulled back.

Continued Tensions Amid Steps Toward Peace

Israel has in recent times continued periodic airstrikes in Lebanon, targetting Hezbollah‘s positions and weapons caches. At the same time, some Palestinian factions in Lebanon appear to have made small moves toward disarmament, by handing over arms to the Lebanese Armed Forces last week.

