Netanyahu Makes Big Statement On Hezbollah’s Disarmament, Signals Support For Lebanon

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister has haied the decison of Lebanon’s Hezbollah to disarm months after the militant group was pounded by the Israeli secuirity forces. Israeli PM described the decision as “momentous” and pledged it’s support for Lebanon’s efforts. In a statement issued by his office, Netanyahu said that the decision provides Lebanon with a historic opportunity to restore control over its territory and make new developments.

What Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Said

“Israel acknowledges the significant step taken by the Lebanese Government, under the leadership of President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam. The recent decision by the Council of Ministers to work towards the disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025 was a momentous decision. It marks a crucial opportunity for Lebanon to reclaim its sovereignty and restore the authority of its state institutions, military, and governance – free from the influence of non-state actors,” the statement read.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Offers Support to Lebanon

Netanyahu further pledged that Israel is ready to cooperate with Lebanon if concrete steps are taken by its armed forces to dismantle Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes On Yemen’s Sanaa Kill Six, Wound Dozens: Here’s What We Know

“In light of this important development, Israel stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations. If the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF presence in coordination with the US-led security mechanism. Now is the time for both Israel and Lebanon to move forward in a spirit of cooperation, focusing on the shared objective of disarming Hezbollah and promoting the stability and prosperity of both nations,” the statement added.

Lebanon, Syria Talks And US Diplomatic Push

The announcement follows a high-level meeting in Jerusalem a day earlier, where top US envoy Tom Barrack, accompanied by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, held talks with Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials regarding Lebanon and Syria.

During a visit to Beirut last week, Barrack said Israel should accept a plan under which Hezbollah would be disarmed by the end of the year in return for halting Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Axios reported last week that Washington had urged Israel to scale back “non-urgent” military operations in Lebanon, cautioning that continued Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strikes could undermine Beirut’s disarmament efforts. The US also reportedly pressed Israel to consider withdrawing from one of five IDF outposts currently established inside Lebanon.

Also Read: How Many Israeli Hostages Are Still Alive in Gaza? US President Donald Trump Provides Big Update