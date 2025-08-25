LIVE TV
How Many Israeli Hostages Are Still Alive in Gaza? US President Donald Trump Provides Big Update

Speaking at a press conference in the Oval Office this week, Trump suggested that the widely reported number of survivors could be lower than believed.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 25, 2025 00:47:35 IST

US President Donald Trump has claimed that fewer than 20 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza may still be alive.

Speaking at a press conference in the Oval Office this week, Trump suggested that the widely reported number of survivors could be lower than believed. For months, estimates have said that around 50 Israelis remain in Hamas custody, with at least 20 thought to still be alive. But Trump said the reality might be worse.

“So now they have 20,” Trump said. “But the 20 is actually probably not 20, because a couple maybe aren’t around any longer. It’s a terrible thing.”

He described the situation as “extortion” and called for a quick resolution. He hinted that a military rescue might be a better option than negotiations, saying, “I actually think they’re safer in many ways if you went in and you really went in fast.”

His comments come as families of the hostages continue to push for urgent international action. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum responded in a statement: “Mr President, 50 hostages remain in the hands of Hamas in Gaza. For us, each and every one of them is an entire world.”

Israeli officials, however, have denied any change in the official numbers. Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator on hostage affairs, told families that the figure remains unchanged.

“According to Israel’s information, there is no change in the information you have received from us: 20 of the hostages are alive,” Hirsch said in a message quoted by the Times of Israel.

Tags: donald trumpgazahamas

