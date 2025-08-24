Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack

Israeli airstrikes struck multiple sites in Yemen’s capital city Sanaa on Sunday following a Houthi-launched missile toward Israel that reportedly carried cluster munitions, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

In a first such assault since 2023, the attacks targetted the Asar and Hizaz power plants, which are believed to be key to carrying out military operations, and a military area near the presidential palace, news agency Reuters reported.

At least two people were killed and 35 others were injured, according to the Houthi-run health ministry.

🎯STRUCK: Multiple military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Sanaa, Yemen, including a military site in which the presidency palace is located, the Adar and Hizaz power plants, and a site for storing fuel—all used for the military activity of the Houthi regime.… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 24, 2025

Meanwhile, video footage of a fiery blast at an oil facility — broadcast by Al-Masirah and subsequently circulated online — underlined the impact of the operation.

Eyewitnesses recalled the ordeal and described a terrifying scene.

A resident living close to the presidential palace, told AP, “The sounds of explosions were very strong” even as another added that his house was rocked, and the windows were shattered.