Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack

Israel bombed Sanaa's power plants and military sites after a Houthi missile strike with cluster munitions. At least two people were reported dead and dozens injured. Residents spoke of shattered homes and intense explosions. Meanwhile, Houthis have vowed to continue strikes in solidarity with Gaza, deepening regional tension.

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites in Yemen's capital after Houthis fired a cluster munition missile at Israel. (Photo: X/video screengrab)
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites in Yemen's capital after Houthis fired a cluster munition missile at Israel. (Photo: X/video screengrab)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 24, 2025 22:04:56 IST

Israeli airstrikes struck multiple sites in Yemen’s capital city Sanaa on Sunday following a Houthi-launched missile toward Israel that reportedly carried cluster munitions, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

In a first such assault since 2023, the attacks targetted the Asar and Hizaz power plants, which are believed to be key to carrying out military operations, and a military area near the presidential palace, news agency Reuters reported. 

At least two people were killed and 35 others were injured, according to the Houthi-run health ministry. 

Meanwhile, video footage of a fiery blast at an oil facility — broadcast by Al-Masirah and subsequently circulated online — underlined the impact of the operation.

Eyewitnesses recalled the ordeal and described a terrifying scene.

A resident living close to the presidential palace, told AP, “The sounds of explosions were very strong” even as another added that his house was rocked, and the windows were shattered.

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack

