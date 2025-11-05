Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Rama Duwaji, Syrian American artist and designer married to Zohran Mamdani has remained very influential in his political career. Where Mamdani was headlined as the first Muslim mayor of New York City, Duwaji was acting behind the scenes. She was born in Houston to Syrian parents and grew up in Dubai and subsequently received a master of illustration degree at the School of Visual Arts of New York.

Rama Duwaji, The Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Duwaji entered the limelight not to achieve prominence, but as part of her artistic process, which is to design campaign graphics, influence social media images and construct the visual image of Mamdani as a mayor. The radical colors of yellow, orange and pink were her artistic motif and it was an inexpensive, fresh and inclusive aesthetic appealing to the younger generations of voters in the city. The colors, typography, and social media graphics she selected produced a uniform and unforgettable aesthetic that underlined Mamdani’s visionary platform. More than just a visual aspect, Duwaji’s contribution made a statement about acceptance and variety, mirroring the values of both her and Mamdani. The artist’s impact was significant enough for a political campaign to be likened to a cultural movement with engaged and excited voters as a result.

Rama Duwaji’s Works, Other Than Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign Branding

Out of the campaign, Duwaji continues to be a successful individual artist. She has depicted the issues of women of Middle Eastern origin, identity and strength in her illustrations, her works have been published by such magazines as The New Yorker, Vogue and the BBC. Duwaji is still helping Mamdani to introduce New York City into a new era, as she creates her own way with art, culture and activism in a personalized manner and Duwaji is still behind her mission.

