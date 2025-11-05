LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Rama Duwaji has been the main artist behind the colorful and welcoming visual identity of Zohran Mamdani's mayoral campaign. Her creative power not only gave the candidate's message more power but also attracted the public to the election and contributed to the formation of a striking campaign atmosphere.

(Image Credit: Zohran Mamdani, Rama Duwaji via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Zohran Mamdani, Rama Duwaji via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 5, 2025 14:12:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Rama Duwaji, Syrian American artist and designer married to Zohran Mamdani has remained very influential in his political career. Where Mamdani was headlined as the first Muslim mayor of New York City, Duwaji was acting behind the scenes. She was born in Houston to Syrian parents and grew up in Dubai and subsequently received a master of illustration degree at the School of Visual Arts of New York.

Rama Duwaji, The Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Duwaji entered the limelight not to achieve prominence, but as part of her artistic process, which is to design campaign graphics, influence social media images and construct the visual image of Mamdani as a mayor. The radical colors of yellow, orange and pink were her artistic motif and it was an inexpensive, fresh and inclusive aesthetic appealing to the younger generations of voters in the city. The colors, typography, and social media graphics she selected produced a uniform and unforgettable aesthetic that underlined Mamdani’s visionary platform. More than just a visual aspect, Duwaji’s contribution made a statement about acceptance and variety, mirroring the values of both her and Mamdani. The artist’s impact was significant enough for a political campaign to be likened to a cultural movement with engaged and excited voters as a result.

Rama Duwaji’s Works, Other Than Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign Branding

Out of the campaign, Duwaji continues to be a successful individual artist. She has depicted the issues of women of Middle Eastern origin, identity and strength in her illustrations, her works have been published by such magazines as The New Yorker, Vogue and the BBC. Duwaji is still helping Mamdani to introduce New York City into a new era, as she creates her own way with art, culture and activism in a personalized manner and Duwaji is still behind her mission.

Also Read: When Will Zohran Mamdani Take Office? Here Is NYC’s Official Swearing In Schedule

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 2:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Rama DuwajiRama Duwaji workswho is Rama Duwajizohran mamdaniZohran Mamdani CampaignZohran Mamdani newszohran mamdani religionZohran Mamdani victoryZohran Mamdani wifeZohran Mamdani wife nameZohran Mamdani wife religion

RELATED News

Zohran Mamdani’s Big New York Mayor Win Sparks Meme Fest- Here’s How Gen Z is Hilariously Reacting

When Will Zohran Mamdani Take Office? Here Is NYC’s Official Swearing In Schedule

Zohran Mamdani’s Four Word Message To Donald Trump After Winning New York Mayoral Election

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy: Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Walks Out After Heated Clash With Organisers – Here’s What Happened

“A Moment Comes, Which Comes But Rarely In History,” Zohran Mamdani Induces Nehru’s ‘Tryst With Destiny’ Speech After NYC Mayoral Win

LATEST NEWS

Salman Khan Gets Summoned Over ‘Misleading’ Pan Masala Ad: How Can Rs.4 Lakh Per Kilogram Saffron Come In Rs. 5 Pouch?

‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?’: Mumbai CEO Turns LinkedIn Profile Into Matrimonial Site, Claims To Have Tried All Dating Apps

Who’s Matheus Ferrero? The Brazilian Model Who Voted 22 Times In Haryana Election, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Election 2025: How To Find Your Polling Station, Booth Number & Voter Details | Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide

Amid Asia Cup Controversy, Hockey India To Keep Doors Open For Pakistan Handshakes

Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

Bihar Election 2025: How to Vote on EVM Machine, Step by Step Guide for Bihar Voters

8th Pay Commission Constituted: Major Salary And Pension Reforms Ahead- Check All The Details

Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding
Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding
Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding
Meet the Artist Who Crafted Zohran Mamdani’s Iconic Campaign Branding

QUICK LINKS