Meet Usha Chilukuri Vance: Indian American Wife Of JD Vance, Donald Trump's VP Pick

Who is JD Vance’s wife, Usha Vance?
JD Vance, emerging as a prominent figure in the MAGA movement and poised to become a voice for the youth, swiftly rose to become the vice presidential candidate under former President Donald Trump. The 39-year-old first met his wife at Yale Law School in the 2010s, where they initially connected over a group project exploring “social decline in white America,” as reported by the NY Times.
Meet Usha Chilukuri Vance
“Usha was like my Yale spirit guide,” Vance praised his wife in his bestselling book “Hillbilly Elegy.” He added, “She instinctively understood the questions I didn’t even know to ask, and she always encouraged me to seek opportunities that I didn’t know existed.”
Usha and JD’s wedding
Vance credits Usha for his ascent
As a committed husband and father, balancing his professional and personal duties, JD Vance consistently acknowledges Usha’s pivotal role in supporting his career.
“I’m one of those guys who really benefits from having sort of a powerful female voice over his left shoulder saying, ‘Don’t do that, do that,’” he shared in his 2020 interview with The Megyn Kelly Show.
“Usha definitely brings me back to earth,” Mr. Vance added, “If I get a little too cocky or a little too proud, I just remind myself that she’s way more accomplished than I.”
