Meet Usha Chilukuri Vance: Indian American Wife Of JD Vance, Donald Trump's VP Pick

On July 15th, during the RNC, Donald Trump unveiled JD Vance as his vice presidential selection, picking him from a pool of leading candidates. The Ohio Senator, known for embracing Trump’s populist agenda despite prior criticism, enjoys complete support from his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, as he enthusiastically assumes the role of Trump’s running mate for the 2024 elections. As the acclaimed author of Hillbilly Elegy steps into the limelight, here are the essential details about his Indian-American wife and their family.

Who is JD Vance’s wife, Usha Vance?

JD Vance, emerging as a prominent figure in the MAGA movement and poised to become a voice for the youth, swiftly rose to become the vice presidential candidate under former President Donald Trump. The 39-year-old first met his wife at Yale Law School in the 2010s, where they initially connected over a group project exploring “social decline in white America,” as reported by the NY Times.

Vance’s deep connection to the subject stemmed from his upbringing in Ohio, where he faced significant financial challenges. Raised by his grandparents due to his mother’s addiction issues and an absent father, Vance triumphed over adversity to become a successful author, former venture capitalist, and now a prominent political figure. READ MORE: Trump Selects Senator JD Vance As Vice Presidential Running Mate

Usha, a fellow student at Yale, joined Vance in coordinating the group discussion. Raised in a culturally rich neighborhood in San Diego by Indian immigrant parents, she found the decline of white society intellectually stimulating and personally resonant. During this period, she was romantically involved with Vance, who is now her husband, and goes by the name Usha Vance.

Meet Usha Chilukuri Vance

Usha and JD Vance are raising three children together. While Mrs. Vance usually keeps a low public profile, she has made occasional appearances in political contexts, such as during JD’s 2022 Senate campaign in Ohio. Usha pursues a career as a litigator in San Francisco and Washington, D.C., having previously served as a law clerk for Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. of the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as for Judges Brett Kavanaugh and Amul Thapar.

“Usha was like my Yale spirit guide,” Vance praised his wife in his bestselling book “Hillbilly Elegy.” He added, “She instinctively understood the questions I didn’t even know to ask, and she always encouraged me to seek opportunities that I didn’t know existed.”

Usha and JD’s wedding

After dating throughout their years at Yale, the couple tied the knot in 2014 in Kentucky, where reports mentioned a Hindu pundit officiating the ceremony. They are parents to three children named Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. Vance shared their joy at the birth of their third child in 2021 through a post on social media. “Everyone please meet Mirabel Rose Vance, our first girl. Mama and baby both doing great, and we’re feeling very grateful this Christmas season.”

Vance credits Usha for his ascent

As a committed husband and father, balancing his professional and personal duties, JD Vance consistently acknowledges Usha’s pivotal role in supporting his career.

“I’m one of those guys who really benefits from having sort of a powerful female voice over his left shoulder saying, ‘Don’t do that, do that,’” he shared in his 2020 interview with The Megyn Kelly Show.

“Usha definitely brings me back to earth,” Mr. Vance added, “If I get a little too cocky or a little too proud, I just remind myself that she’s way more accomplished than I.”

ALSO READ: Who Is JD Vance? Key Facts About Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential Pick