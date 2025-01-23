Meta Is Offering $5,000 Bonuses To ‘TikTok’ Creators To Shift To Instagram, Facebook

Meta states that bonuses will be calculated based on an evaluation of each creator’s “social presence,” with final approval determined on a case-by-case basis.

Meta is offering up to $5,000 in bonuses to popular ‘Tiktok’ creators to join its platforms, Facebook and Instagram. It is an initiative called “Breakthrough Bonus Programme” by Meta to lure creators from third-party platforms, most notably TikTok, by offering financial incentives and exclusive perks.

This offer comes amid the looming ban threat on TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, in the U.S. due to national security concerns. The platform briefly went offline on Sunday, sparking panic among its 170 million U.S. users, many of whom rely on it for their livelihood. Now that TikTok is back online, many creators are still not sure when the platform may go offline again. It has left creators searching for alternative platforms; this is when Meta is capitalizing on the moment to position itself as the biggest alternative with its ‘Reel’ feature.

What do the creators need to do for the bonus?

Meta’s incentive program promises significant rewards for creators who are entirely new to Facebook or Instagram. Accepted creators can earn bonuses during their first 90 days, provided they adhere to specific requirements. These include posting at least 20 original reels on Facebook and 10 on Instagram every 30 days. The program emphasizes originality, disqualifying content that has been shared on other platforms.

Additionally, creators enrolled in the program gain access to Meta’s content monetization features, which allow users to earn additional income from their posts. As an added benefit, participants receive a free trial of Meta Verified, the blue checkmark verification system. Normally costing between $15 and $120 per month, this feature offers exclusive tools and heightened account visibility.

Meta’s Strategic Targeting of TikTok Creators

TikTok is super popular among the Americans. While Meta avoids naming TikTok directly, it is clear that it wants the TikTok users and audiences to migrate to its platforms. And also, creators reliant on TikTok for income are now exploring alternatives, making Meta’s platforms an attractive option.

This isn’t Meta’s first attempt to lure users from TikTok. In recent years, it has introduced features that mimic TikTok’s functionality, such as Reels, Instagram’s short-form video feature. Most recently, Meta announced the launch of Edits, a video editing app strikingly similar to TikTok’s CapCut, which was also affected during TikTok’s brief U.S. shutdown.

Additionally, Meta has introduced a “new affiliate link experience” for shoppable content, enabling creators to add affiliate links directly to their videos—another feature borrowed from TikTok. Perhaps the most noticeable change is Instagram’s redesign, which now displays posts in a rectangular format similar to TikTok’s vertical layout.

Despite the financial incentives, not all creators are thrilled with Meta’s aggressive strategies. Instagram’s recent redesign, inspired by TikTok, has faced backlash from creators frustrated with the platform’s shift away from its original aesthetics. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, acknowledged the criticism, admitting, “One of the mistakes I made was not giving people enough of a heads-up.”

Some creators are skeptical of Meta’s unrelenting efforts to gain TikTok users because they believe the platform lacks originality in its imitation.

